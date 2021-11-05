1B Volleyball: Naselle headed to State after semifinal win

OAKVILLE — The Naselle volleyball team is headed back to the 1B State tournament, after sweeping Pe Ell in dominant fashion 25-3, 25-9, 25-11 in the semifinals of the 1B District tournament.

The Comets will return to Yakima for the sixth time in the past seven postseasons, though COVID-19 kept them from going in the winter.

“One of them said, ‘I am not taking this for granted,’” coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “ Just because we had so long had that expectation that we’ll make it to State. It’s emotional on different levels than just making it. I’m just appreciative and thankful that we’ll be able to play.”

Going in, Naselle set itself two main goals: serving 90% or better and finishing with at least three times as many kills than attack errors. The Comets passed both measures with flying colors, serving 95.8% from the line and hitting at a .400 clip with 41 kills and nine errors.

“It’s nice when your team plays their game,” Wirkkala said. “We had minimal errors.”

Peyton Dalton led the service effort with five of Naselle’s eight aces on 100% serving. She also dished out 37 assists and shared the team lead with eight digs.