1B Volleyball: Naselle drops close bout at Mossy

NASELLE — The first of two pivotal 1B matchups between the Naselle volleyball team and Mossyrock went the Vikings’ way, in a 25-22, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 result.

“We needed to serve more aggressively than we did tonight,” coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “Mossyrock is a good team and they are fun to play.”

The Comets finished with just four aces — well below their normal amount — and gave the Vikings 10 points on service errors.

At the net, Kaylin Shrives led the way with eight kills, while Delayney Kragerud had six, Peyton Dalton and Echo Cenci both had five, and Brynn Tarabochia had four. Despite the balance, though, Naselle piled up 28 attack errors, finishing with a hitting percentage of .037.

Dalton and Bella Colombo both logged double-doubles with sets and digs; the former had 12 and 16, respectively, while the latter had 14 and 13.

Tarabochia spent all four sets keeping balls up, finishing with 48 digs.

No longer perfect on the season, the Comets will try to bounce back at Columbia Adventist on Thursday. Looking ahead, they’ll get another crack at the Vikings in three weeks on Oct. 14.

“I just need to get them to play the game they love and not over-analyze,” Wirkkala said. “They should fear no team.”

