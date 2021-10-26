1B Volleyball: Naselle breezes by Pe Ell

NASELLE — Naselle took care of Pe Ell in easy fashion on Tuesday, downing the Trojans in three sets, 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 in Columbia Valley 1B action.

Kaylin Shrives led the Comets on offense with 10 kills and put together five aces at the service line. As a team, the Comets poured in 17 aces as the Trojans didn’t have an answer for the to Naselle’s strong, consistent serving. Morgan Reitz added seven kills while Brynn Tarabochia led the defense with 13 digs and added three digs.