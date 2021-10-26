 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1B Volleyball: Naselle breezes by Pe Ell
0 comments
1B Volleyball

1B Volleyball: Naselle breezes by Pe Ell

{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball stock

Volleyballs sit gathered in a cart, waiting for their moment to see action during a match.

 Rob Hilson for The Daily News

NASELLE — Naselle took care of Pe Ell in easy fashion on Tuesday, downing the Trojans in three sets, 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 in Columbia Valley 1B action.

Kaylin Shrives led the Comets on offense with 10 kills and put together five aces at the service line. As a team, the Comets poured in 17 aces as the Trojans didn’t have an answer for the to Naselle’s strong, consistent serving. Morgan Reitz added seven kills while Brynn Tarabochia led the defense with 13 digs and added three digs.

Payton Dalton added four kills for Naselle while Echo Cenci and Lauren Katryryniuk added three.

Naselle (14-2) will be back home against Three Rivers Christian on Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News