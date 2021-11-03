 Skip to main content
1B Volleyball: Naselle annihilates Lake Quinault
1B Volleyball

1B Volleyball: Naselle annihilates Lake Quinault

Volleyball stock

Volleyballs sit gathered in a cart, waiting for their moment to see action during a match.

 Rob Hilson for The Daily News

NASELLE — Naselle had no problems taking care of Lake Quinault with a dominant sweep on Tuesday night in the District Tournament. The Comets started out perfect — literally — beating the Elks 25-0 in the opening set.

Naselle finished strong as well, downing Lake Quinault 25-5 in the second set before finishing off the sweep with a 25-14 win.

Naselle will be back in action for the second round of the District Tournament on Thursday.

