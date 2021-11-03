1B Volleyball: Naselle annihilates Lake Quinault

NASELLE — Naselle had no problems taking care of Lake Quinault with a dominant sweep on Tuesday night in the District Tournament. The Comets started out perfect — literally — beating the Elks 25-0 in the opening set.
Naselle finished strong as well, downing Lake Quinault 25-5 in the second set before finishing off the sweep with a 25-14 win.
Naselle will be back in action for the second round of the District Tournament on Thursday.
Ryan Peerboom
Reporter
