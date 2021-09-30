1B Volleyball: Comets sweep Trojans

PE ELL — The Naselle volleyball team came away with its third sweep in a row Thursday, taking care of Pe Ell in three sets, 25-17, 25-9, 25-17.

The Comets logged 17 aces as a team on the night. Kaylin Shrives led the way with five, but nobody had a better run at the service line than Peyton Dalton, who finished with four aces and served for 16 points in a row to help Naselle run away with the second set.

Echo Cenci had one of her best nights as a hitter, racking up seven kills — sharing the team lead with Shrives — on .438 hitting. She also had two blocks.

Dalton dished out 27 assists, and Brynn Tarabochia led the back row effort with 15 digs.

Naselle (7-1) will come to Longview next Tuesday to play Three Rivers Christian.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0