1B Volleyball: Comets start off with sweep
1B Volleyball

1B Volleyball: Comets start off with sweep

Volleyball stock

A volleyball waits to be put in play during a match.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

WESTPORT — The Naselle volleyball team put a balanced effort together to start its season, sweeping Ocosta 25-11, 25-11, 25-18 on Tuesday.

Kaylin Shrives led the Comets with six kills; Delaney Kragerud was right behind her with five and three blocks, and Morgan Reitz added four.

Peyton Dalton dished out 14 assists and shared the team lead with Brynn Tarabochia with 13 digs. Bella Columbo had 10 assists of her own, and led Naselle with five aces.

Shrives and Reitz both had four aces at the service line, and Dalton and Lauren Katyryniuk both put up three.

Naselle (1-0) was set to continue a stretch of three matches in three days to open the fall on Wednesday with a home match against Wahkiakum.

Tags

