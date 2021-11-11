1B State Volleyball: Comets shoot past Pirates

YAKIMA — If there was a brief spell of mistakes, the Naselle volleyball team quashed it utterly in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of Pomeroy in the first round of the 1B state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

After two good sets, the Comets found themselves in a grind of a third, trailing 11-10. That’s when Naselle snapped it, ripping off 14 of the final 16 points decisively, in a tide that just kept rolling until the Pirates had fully been sunk.

“It’s awesome,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “I don’t know how else to describe it. When your team’s in control of the game like that, at State, that’s kind of rare.”

Kaylin Shrives led the Comets with 14 kills, hitting .400 on the afternoon. Delaney Kruger was even more efficient with nine kills and no errors for a .692 clip, and added three blocks.

“ Kaylin’s attacking and Delaney’s blocking… really shut them down at the net,” Wirkkala said. “Morgan (Reitz) too. Getting those touches, that’s why we were able to pick up those balls.”

Peyton Dalton dished out 26 assists and added nine digs. Echo Cenci added five kills. Brynn Tarabochia had a team-high 24 digs and also finished with four kills from the libero spot.

Naselle was scheduled to take on top-seeded Oakesdale at 8:15 p.m., in a match after print deadline. The recap of that game will be online at tdn.com/sports.

