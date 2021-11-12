1B State volleyball: Comets grind out fifth-place in State with pair of marathons

“Having a solid libero like Brynn (Tarabochia) in the back row, that really helps,” Wirkkala said. “And having a bunch of long girls laying out. They were unwilling to let the ball hit the floor those last few points, and they just fought.”

Mary Walker charged back and narrowed the deficit to one point, but then Delaney Kragerud showed up.

All match long, the junior middle blocker had only played half-rotations, with Wirkkala sending her to the bench instead of the back row. As Naselle’s season shrank into the span of just a handful of points, up 21-20, Kragerud subbed back in, and with fresh legs, went on to slam down three kills to give the Comets a bit of breathing room, before they went on to seal it and send the match to a fifth.

“She showed up to State,” Wirkkala said. “Even the last third of the season, she’s just been progressively getting better and better. She’s a wall… Her net presence is just intimidating, and she’s quick too.”

Mary Walker stole the spark as the fifth set opened, jumping out to a small 5-3 lead, but Naselle kept it close and worked its way back with three straight points to make it 10-8. The Chargers tied it at 10-10, and Wirkkala fired off a timeout — already her second quick pause of the set.