1B State volleyball: Comets grind out fifth-place in State with pair of marathons

YAKIMA — The Naselle volleyball team came into Friday know it had a maximum of two games left in its season — at most 10 sets.
Which is good, because with the way the day went for the Comets, coach Rebekah Wirkkala’s heart probably couldn’t have taken an 11th.
“Why do they have to go to five?” wirkkala said with a laugh. “Why do they have to freak us out? But it’s okay that they did. It was a hard-fought, mental battle. Their bodies are exhausted. Mind over… whatever that saying is.”
The Comets battled absolutely every single point available out of the long day, and — running on absolute fumes and guys by the end — came away with fifth place in 1B in a 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over Mary Walker.
It’s Naselle’s highest finish at the state tournament since 1998, and just the third time the Comets have placed at all.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Wirkkala said.
For the second game in a row, the Comets won the first set, and then proceeded to drop the next two. But with their backs up against the wall and their legs dying underneath them, they fought back, first to a 5-2 lead, then a 13-7 one, then a 17-9 one. It wasn’t the crisp, sharp offense and defense of two top-ranked teams; it was two exhausted groups slugging back and forth with tips and pushes, daring the other side to tap out.
“Having a solid libero like Brynn (Tarabochia) in the back row, that really helps,” Wirkkala said. “And having a bunch of long girls laying out. They were unwilling to let the ball hit the floor those last few points, and they just fought.”
Mary Walker charged back and narrowed the deficit to one point, but then Delaney Kragerud showed up.
All match long, the junior middle blocker had only played half-rotations, with Wirkkala sending her to the bench instead of the back row. As Naselle’s season shrank into the span of just a handful of points, up 21-20, Kragerud subbed back in, and with fresh legs, went on to slam down three kills to give the Comets a bit of breathing room, before they went on to seal it and send the match to a fifth.
“She showed up to State,” Wirkkala said. “Even the last third of the season, she’s just been progressively getting better and better. She’s a wall… Her net presence is just intimidating, and she’s quick too.”
Mary Walker stole the spark as the fifth set opened, jumping out to a small 5-3 lead, but Naselle kept it close and worked its way back with three straight points to make it 10-8. The Chargers tied it at 10-10, and Wirkkala fired off a timeout — already her second quick pause of the set.
“I didn’t want them to get any momentum,” she said. “Calling them early, I had to reassure them; I could see it on their face, but I was like, ‘You’re good, I’m just not letting them get any momentum.’”
The move worked. Mary Walker scored one more point to take a brief 11-10 lead, but a Morgan Reitz block tied it, a Kragerud kill put the Comets back in front, and two kills by Kaylin Shrives gave Naselle match point and promptly hammered it home.
Shrives led Naselle with 18 kills, hitting .378 on the match. Kragerud added 14 of her own and had six blocks. Reitz finished with nine kills and four blocks.
Tarabochia flew around of 39 digs; both Peyton Dalton and Echo Cenci had 17.
Shrives also had a team-high five aces, while Lauren Katyryniuk had four and Dalton added three.
The Comets end their season with a 20-4 record; the only teams they lost to played each other on center court for the 1B title game. They ended their run in Yakima with a 3-1 outing, took a set from No. 1 Oakesdale, and bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to the Nighthawks with a pair of five-set wins in the most cardiac-challenging way possible.
“We just had to stay positive and control what we can control,” Wirkkala said. “And I think we really did that.”
The day’s first game
The rollercoaster ride resumed in the morning, with a loser-out match against No. 5 Neah Bay, that saw the Comets fall behind 2-1 before rallying back to win 25-17, 15-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11.
“We got the momentum halfway through that fourth set,” Wirkkala said. “You could feel it shifting.”
Coming off their dramatic loss to Oakesdale — when they couldn’t make the most of a chance to put the top-seeded team away in the third set and lost all momentum going into the fourth — the Comets played it the other way Friday morning, storming back from a deficit to win a do-or-die fourth set and them holding off a late charge in the fifth.
“Mentally, they had an obstacle this morning to overcome,” Wirkkala said.
Delaney Kragerud had 16 kills to lead the offense, while Kaylin Shrives had 11, Morgan Reitz had nine, Echo Cenci added eight, and Lauren Katyryniuk finished with five.
“They found that second wind,” Wirkkala said. “I think that’s what brought us back. Our crazy bench energy too, because the bench fuels the floor.”
Shrives and Peyton Dalton both added six aces at the line. Dalton passed out 44 assists, and Brynn Tarabochia logged 31 digs and keyed the passing game.