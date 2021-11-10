 Skip to main content
1B Columbia Valley All-League Volleyball
1B Columbia Valley All-League Volleyball

Brynn Tarabochia Naselle Volleyball

Naselle libero Brynn Tarabochia digs up a serve against Mossyrock in the 1B District IV championship at Winlock Nov. 6.

 Alec Dietz The Chronicle

MVP: Peyton Torrey (Mossyrock)

Coach of the Year: Alex Nelson (Mossyrock)

Team Sportsmanship: Naselle

First team

Peyton Dalton (Naselle)

Hailey Brooks (Mossyrock)

Brynn Tarabochia (Naselle)

Lanissa Amacher (Willapa Valley)

Paige Houghtelling (Mossyrock)

Lauryn McGough (Willapa Valley)

Kayin Shrives (Naselle)

Second team

Chantelle Isaacson (Three Rivers Christian)

Cealyn Marshall (Mossyrock)

Pervie Reed (Three Rivers Christian)

Jolee Hadaller (Mossyrock)

Alli Engel (Pe Ell)

Elsa Helmes (Firm Foundation)

Leah Pearson (Columbia Adventis)

Local honorable mentions

Echo Cenci (Naselle)

Morgan Reitz (Naselle)

Jailey Carroll (Three Rivers Christian

