1B/2B Volleyball roundup: Naselle forced to change system still sweeps Willapa Valley

NASELLE — The Naselle volleyball team didn’t let the fact that it was missing one of its key pieces slow it down, rolling in a three-set sweep over Willapa Valley in a three-set sweep, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22.

The Comets were without Bella Colombo, one of their two setters, who had to watch the match from the bench, but the offense didn’t miss a beat against the Vikings.

“Losing Bella is a huge hit to our team, but the team rose to the challenge and played fearlessly,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said.

With the absence, Wirkkala switched from her normal 6-2 system to a 5-1, with Peyton Dalton assuming sole setting responsibilities instead of splitting time between setting and hitting.

The senior dished out 25 assists, and added 11 digs and two aces to her stat line.

“Peyton has always been a leader, so running the court solo was what she knew she needed to do,” Wirkkala said. “She is sad not to be able to hit more, but she’s a selfless leader.”

Kaylin Shrives took her normal spot atop the Naselle kill column, finishing with 12 on the night; she also had six digs and three blocks.