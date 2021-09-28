1B/2B Volleyball roundup: Naselle forced to change system still sweeps Willapa Valley

NASELLE — The Naselle volleyball team didn’t let the fact that it was missing one of its key pieces slow it down, rolling in a three-set sweep over Willapa Valley in a three-set sweep, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22.
The Comets were without Bella Colombo, one of their two setters, who had to watch the match from the bench, but the offense didn’t miss a beat against the Vikings.
“Losing Bella is a huge hit to our team, but the team rose to the challenge and played fearlessly,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said.
With the absence, Wirkkala switched from her normal 6-2 system to a 5-1, with Peyton Dalton assuming sole setting responsibilities instead of splitting time between setting and hitting.
The senior dished out 25 assists, and added 11 digs and two aces to her stat line.
“Peyton has always been a leader, so running the court solo was what she knew she needed to do,” Wirkkala said. “She is sad not to be able to hit more, but she’s a selfless leader.”
Kaylin Shrives took her normal spot atop the Naselle kill column, finishing with 12 on the night; she also had six digs and three blocks.
Lauren Katyryniuk was second on the team with six kills, and added five aces to lead the Comets at the service line. Delaney Kragerud had four kills of her own, and stuffed back five blocks.
Brynn Tarabochia led a balanced back row effort with 12 digs.
Naselle (7-1) is scheduled to play at Pe Ell on Thursday.
Toutle Lake sweeps Onalaska
TOUTLE — Toutle Lake made quick work of Onalaska in a home match on Tuesday night when the Ducks took down the Loggers in short order, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-14.
Despite the sweep, the Ducks struggled with communication during the match, but managed to push through without allowing the Loggers to take a set.
“It was not the match I was hoping for but I will take the win,” Toutle Lake head coach Don Merzoian said. “We are having a real hard time with consistency and our talking.
The Ducks were able to piece things together for some strong runs, but they lacked energy in other spots.
“We have moments where we look like the team I know we are capable of being and then others where we are just playing flat,” Merzoian said.
Jordyn Grabenhorst led the offense for Toutle Lake with 11 kills and she helped set up her teammates for scores with eight assists. Natalie Bair was the Ducks’ assist leader with 14 and added six kills of her own. Grace Hadaller and Layni Brandhorst each added to the offense with five kills and three kills respectively.
Makinnley Byman led the Ducks on defense with 10 digs.
Toutle Lake (5-3) moves forward to take on Napavine at 7 p.m., Thursday, in Toutle.
Cardinals beat MWP in 4
WINLOCK — After two close set wins and one tight loss, the Winlock volleyball team needed a run, and got it from sophomore Raegan Lester to power the way to a four-set win over Morton-White Pass, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18.
Lester took over at the service line with the Cardinals trailing 16-14. Eight points served later, and the hosts were up 22-14, and ended the match in short order on an Addison Hall ace.
Hall and Maia Chaney led Winlock with seven kills apiece.
Winlock (3-1) gets a Thursday road trip to Kalama next on its plate.
Mules earn first win of the season
CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum volleyball team tasted victory for the first time this fall, downing Napavine in four-sets, 25-16, 26-14, 22-25, 25-8.
Megan Leitz did a bit of everything for the Mules, racking up eight kills, three stuff blocks, and nine digs.
Lily Hale, Reigha Niemeyer, and Bailey McKinley all added four kills for Wahkiakum.
In the middle of the offense, Courtney Carlson dished out 27 assists.