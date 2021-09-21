1A Volleyball: Rockets win in four

MONTESANO — The Castle Rock volleyball team stayed hot on the road, beating Montesano 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16.

Brooke Wirkkala had nine kills to lead a balanced attack, with Kynsi Bayes right behind her at eight kills — along with 16 service points. Paige Kessler put up six kills, while Hannah Coleman added four.

In the back, Sunshine Watkins racked up eight digs.

Castle Rock’s Friday matchup against Elma has been canceled, but the Rockets will take part in Mark Morris’ tournament on Saturday in Longview. They’ll return to 1A play at home next Tuesday against White Salmon.

