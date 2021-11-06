 Skip to main content
1A Volleyball: Rockets win District with sweep
1A Volleyball: Rockets win District with sweep

Volleyball stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock volleyball team added to its trophy collection Saturday afternoon, sweeping King’s Way Christian on the Knights’ home floor to take the 1A District IV title.

“I am so proud of our determination and fight today,” CR coach Jeana Bayes said. “The gym atmosphere was rowdy, energetic, and it was a definite battle of the student sections. The support we had watching us inspired us to play aggressive volleyball and their spirit was contagious and it showed on the court throughout the match. Each player played with heart.”

Brooke Wirkkala finished with a team-leading 10 kills, while Paige Kessler added seven and Kysni Bayes had four.

Sunshine Watkins and Rhiannon Sibbett each had eight digs to lead the defense.

Samantha Farland dished out 19 assists and led the team with 11 service points.

Castle Rock will head to Yakima for the 1A State tournament next week.

