1A Volleyball: Rockets roll in two sweeps to open Districts, seal State berth

CASTLE ROCK — There was a State-sized hole in the collective heart of the Castle Rock volleyball team all winter season long, and the offseason after. But the undefeated Rockets filled it in dominating fashion Wednesday, sweeping Tenino (25-17, 25-6, 25-3) and Hoquiam (25-15, 25-7, 25-10) to advance to the 1A District IV final, as well as the 1A State tournament in Yakima next weekend.
“They wanted to make sure we lived every moment, every set, every point to make sure we were pushing to our goal, all season long, to get to this accomplishment right now,” Castle Rock coach Jean Bayes said. “I couldn’t be more proud. I think we came out on fire, the girls executed wonderfully.”
Excluding the winter, when there was no statewide postseason, it’s the fifth straight year that the Rockets will close in Yakima.
“It’s a mindset, I would say,” Bayes said. “It’s kind of an expectation for them, and they live that”
And Castle Rock didn’t leave any doubt at all Wednesday evening. The Rockets blew out the Beavers and Grizzlies by a combined score of 150-58 across six sets. They trailed for exactly one point all night long — Hoquiam led the third set of the second match 2-1, at which point senior Brooke Wirkkala hammered off three straight kills to retake the lead and send the Rockets off on another long run.
That was one of a few themes all night for Castle Rock; when the Rockets needed a spurt, they could always turn to their hammering hitter wearing the No. 5 jersey.
After rolling past an overmatched Tenino team in the first matchup of the day, the atmosphere at LeBaron Court ratcheted up noticeably when Hoquiam walked through the door, fresh off a win over White Salmon across town at Castle Rock Middle School. But with the excitement raised, the Rockets turned to their ace, and Wirkkala slammed down four kills in the first six points of an 8-2 run to force an early timeout.
Then, when the third set began and the Rockets could taste their State berth, it was back to Wirkkala for another run. And when they had the Grizzlies on the ropes, setter Samantha Farland went Wirkkala’s way again and again for six kills in one last 10-1 run to end it.
“She is such a delight to have on the team and on the court,” Bayes said.
But it was far from just the Brooke Wirkkala show at The Rock on Wednesday. In fact, there was little Castle Rock could do that didn’t end up working, especially as it got humming against Hoquiam. Wirkkala finished on 12 kills to lead the way, but the Rockets stayed away from her nearly the entire second set, and still won comfortably. Behind her, Kynsi Bayes had 10 kills of her own — and five blocks — Paige Kessler added eight, and Hannah Coleman racked up six.
Meanwhile, Farland dished out 34 assists.
“Brooke is such a wonderful player, but when we get to State, everybody knows Brooke,” Jeana Bayes said. “We work with what we have, when the ball is appropriate for the hitter… If you only feed one hitter, that’s easy for the other team to pick up.”
Meanwhile, the Rockets spent the entire evening keeping their guests baffled from the service line. Castle Rock put up 13 aces against Tenino, and added eight in the sweep of Hoquiam. Payton Ricketts had five aces across the two matches to lead the Rockets to split the team lead on the evening with Kynsi Bayes, who had five just against the Beavers. Sunshine Watkins paced Castle Rock with four aces against Hoquiam, to go along with six digs.
And even when Castle Rock’s serves weren’t points themselves, they often led to them in short order. Tenino barely spent any time at all in any sort of offensive system, while Hoquiam fared little better in many moments.
“A lot of teams have good hitters, but if they can’t get them the ball, we can stop them essentially,” Jeana Bayes said. “Being able to serve where I ask them to go, moving the ball around on their defense, then they’re not able to get to the set and they’re not able to get to the hit. That’s a huge strategic move, and we executed that plan very well tonight.”
Next up, the Rockets will head to King’s Way Christian in Vancouver on, where they’ll face the Knights for the district title. It’ll be one last tuneup before a trip eastward, one more chance to gain even more momentum for a side already running blazing hot.
“I think we were only probably at 80% here,” Jeana Bayes said, in a sentence that may make the rest of the 1A teams in the state a little nervous. I think we have even more than that.”