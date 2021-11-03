1A Volleyball: Rockets roll in two sweeps to open Districts, seal State berth

That was one of a few themes all night for Castle Rock; when the Rockets needed a spurt, they could always turn to their hammering hitter wearing the No. 5 jersey.

After rolling past an overmatched Tenino team in the first matchup of the day, the atmosphere at LeBaron Court ratcheted up noticeably when Hoquiam walked through the door, fresh off a win over White Salmon across town at Castle Rock Middle School. But with the excitement raised, the Rockets turned to their ace, and Wirkkala slammed down four kills in the first six points of an 8-2 run to force an early timeout.

Then, when the third set began and the Rockets could taste their State berth, it was back to Wirkkala for another run. And when they had the Grizzlies on the ropes, setter Samantha Farland went Wirkkala’s way again and again for six kills in one last 10-1 run to end it.

“She is such a delight to have on the team and on the court,” Bayes said.