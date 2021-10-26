1A Volleyball: Castle Rock sweeps King’s Way Christian

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock picked up a statement with against King’s Way Christian on Tuesday as the Rockets came out with intensity to sweep the Knights 25-15, 25-7, 25-23 in a 1A TriCo matchup.

“We had so many moments of brilliance on the court and I continue to praise the way we are able to move the ball around,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “When this team comes together and we play for each other we are unstoppable. Kings Way has been a team that we have struggled with in league over the past couple years and tonight, we had great momentum and came out on top and beat them in both matches this year.”

Brooke Wirkkala finished with a team high seven kills and nine service points on the night. Paige Kessler added six kills and Kynsi Bayes stuffed the stat sheet with five kills, four block and nine service points. Hannah Coleman stood out on defense with 10 digs while Sunshine Watkins added seven. Coleman also finished with a team-high 16 service points.

Bayes also made sure to highlight her seniors in their last home match of the year.

“Tonight was senior night and we honored six amazing volleyball athletes who have put their heart and soul into our program,” she said. “It was great to come out with drive and determination and end with a solid win.”

Castle Rock (14-2) will finish its league schedule on the road at White Salmon on Thursday

