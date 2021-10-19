1A Volleyball: Castle Rock clinches league title with win over La Center

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock volleyball team ensured they would enter the postseason as the top-seeded team from the 1A TriCo conference with a four set win over La Center on Tuesday night. The Rockets mixed their rotations around, but still started and finished strong with scores of 25-20, 25-10, 21-25, 25-15.
“That was a big win for us,” Rockets coach Jeana Bayes said. “We’ve just got keep staying on our game. We have a lot of work to still do.”
The Rockets took control in the second set as they broke off a 13-1 run to start the set and coasted to a comfortable win to take a 2-0 advantage.
“We’re really trying to run the ball quicker and make those more solid passes so we can run any type of play that we want,” Bayes said. “So that’s really helpful when we’re on fire like that.”
Samantha Farland worked the ball around from the setter position on her way to totaling 32 assists on the match.
“She kept her calm and did a really good job really mixing things up,” Bayes said. “A lot of times, we feed Brooke (Wirkkala) right off the top and she was having a harder time putting the ball down and so I’m passionate about making sure that we’re moving the ball.”
Farland kept the ball moving to different hitters, forcing the Wildcats to account for multiple weapons any time the Rockets were on the attack. Paige Kessler led the offense with eight kills, Kynsi Bayes tallied seven and both Wirkkala and Hannah Coleman had six kills.
“I think my middles did a really great job mixing things up, they’re running lots of plays, they’re running quicks,” coach Bayes said. “Kynsi did really strong at the beginning with her solid hits and her running plays and Paige finished off the third and fourth set really strong.”
The Rockets went with a different lineup than usual in order to prepare them for the postseason and make sure their rotations are battle-tested.
“Tonight we ran our second lineup,” Coach Bayes said. “All season long we’ve been running our first lineup and then when we win the first two we switch to our second lineup. But I wanted to start with my second lineup because they haven’t gotten to play the first few sets competitively.”
Coach Bayes said the new rotation might’ve been cause for some miscommunication in their only dropped set of the night as they fell behind 12-3 in the third set.
“It was really our serve-receive, just throwing some different people that don’t always get the chance to serve-receive,” she said. “I feel it’s really important.”
Coach Bayes added that the depth gained from going with the second lineup will pay dividends in the future as they look ahead to the postseason.
“If we have a sick player I need everybody to be able to play every position so we had a little lack of communication back there and we should’ve pulled it out like we usually do, but that’s OK, it’s a good learning experience for us,” she said.
The Rockets were strong from the service line as four players — Farland, Wirkkala, Payton Ricketts and Sunshine Watkins — all finished with double-digit points from the service line.
“Servers tonight really served where I asked them to go, which helps throw their defense off and we’re going to get free balls back a lot or they’re making hitting errors so we can run those things pretty often and pretty well,” Coach Bayes said. “Typically when we’re on a free ball we can execute with a kill.”
Wirkkala and Watkins both led the Rockets with 11 digs apiece on the defensive end.
“Sunshine Watkins also played stellar as libero tonight, she was kind of everywhere and she’s my communication on the court so being able to hear her and follow her direction, that’s a big step for us,” Coach Bayes said.
Ricketts added seven digs of her own and impressed with her effort in the back row.
“I think Payton Ricketts, my right back, played lights out tonight,” Coach Bayes added. “She had so many digs that saved us.”
Paige Kessler was also a force at the net with a match-high seven blocks while Payton Kessler added five of her own in the win.
Castle Rock (12-1) will look to finish strong after clinching the TriCo title as they are on the road against Seton Catholic on Thursday.