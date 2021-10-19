1A Volleyball: Castle Rock clinches league title with win over La Center

“I think my middles did a really great job mixing things up, they’re running lots of plays, they’re running quicks,” coach Bayes said. “Kynsi did really strong at the beginning with her solid hits and her running plays and Paige finished off the third and fourth set really strong.”

The Rockets went with a different lineup than usual in order to prepare them for the postseason and make sure their rotations are battle-tested.

“Tonight we ran our second lineup,” Coach Bayes said. “All season long we’ve been running our first lineup and then when we win the first two we switch to our second lineup. But I wanted to start with my second lineup because they haven’t gotten to play the first few sets competitively.”

Coach Bayes said the new rotation might’ve been cause for some miscommunication in their only dropped set of the night as they fell behind 12-3 in the third set.

“It was really our serve-receive, just throwing some different people that don’t always get the chance to serve-receive,” she said. “I feel it’s really important.”

Coach Bayes added that the depth gained from going with the second lineup will pay dividends in the future as they look ahead to the postseason.