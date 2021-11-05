 Skip to main content
1A TriCo All-League Volleyball
agate

Brooke Wirkkala Castle Rock volleyball

Castle Rocks' Brooke Wirkkala flies into an attack in the first set of the Rockets' sweep over Raymond on Oct. 13. Wirkkala led Castle Rock with seven kills.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

Coach of the Year: Jeana Bayes (Castle Rock)

Player of the Year: Brooke Wirkkala (Castle Rock)

Offensive Player of the Year: Ella Schoene (La Center)

Defensive Player of the Year: Sunshine Watkins (Castle Rock)

First team

Hannah Polkinghorn (White Salmon)

Jordyn Gesser (Seton Catholic)

Bridget Young (King’s Way)

Amie Russell (La Center)

Paige Kessler (Castle Rock)

Kynsi Bayes (Castle Rock)

Second team

Natalie O’Neil (King’s Way)

Samantha Farland (Castle Rock)

Elizabeth LeBeouef (La Center)

Hanah Coleman (Castle Rock)

Madeline Shrock (King’s Way)

Payton Rickets (Castle Rock)

Alyse Webberley (La Center)

Chanele Reyes (White Salmon)

Castle Rock honorable mention

Rhiannon Sibbett

