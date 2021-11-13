1A State Volleyball: Rockets swept out of tournament by Lakeside

YAKIMA — The bounceback performance that the Castle Rock volleyball team needed after Friday night’s loss never came, and the Rockets were sent out of the 1A state tournament Saturday morning with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 sweep at the hands of Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls).
“It’s a tough loss,” CR coach Jeana Bayes said. “We know that we did not play the way we should have, to beat a team in that position. Definitely again, it was not our match. It is what it is, we didn’t put it together when we needed to.”
The Rockets managed a run of four consecutive points just once all match long. They held a lead for just six points; their largest lead of the day was just two points.
And it was the same issues they faced Friday night rearing their heads — a few slightly-off passes, some miscommunication, and a whole lot of trouble finishing points off at the net.
Leading hitter Brooke Wirkkala, who played the whole tournament under the weather, logged just five kills and hit .071. In her place, Kynsi Bayes led the Rockets with 11 kills and Paige Kessler added five.
“It was a bit of a struggle,” Bayes said. “Then you just have to really wrap around each other and adjust in different ways and try some different things that you normally wouldn’t have to do or that we wouldn’t do. But we were really trying to accommodate that and we just fell short.”
With the offense struggling to find a rhythm, it onus went over to the defense to keep the Rockets it in it, and the back line of Sunshine Watkins, Rhiannon Sibbett, and Payton Ricketts — with Wirkkala and setter Samantha Farland — stepped up to bear it.
Watkins led the way with 20 digs, Wirkalla had 13, Sibbett had five, and Ricketts and Farlan both had four.
“They were putting it out on the line, absolutely,” Jeana Bayes said.
But as it was in Friday’s loss to Meridian, more often than not the Rockets could only send free balls over the net after huge, diving digs, letting Lakeside set up its offense again and come back up with another big swing. It was the volleyball version of rope-a-dope, and it didn’t work out in Castle Rock’s favor.
“We were a little off in some of our positions and our sets, which throws our hitters off,” Bayes said. “When we play together, it’s beautiful. And when we struggle with the dynamics a little bit, it kind of showed here today.”
Castle Rock will graduate six seniors, all of whom factored into the Rockets’ main rotation: Wirkkala, Sibbett, Watkins, Ricketts, Hannah Coleman, and Payton Kessler.
“Like I said — 19-2 and the two games we lose are at State — I couldn’t be more proud of the season, the kids that they are, the seniors, and the underclassmen,” Bayes said. “It’s a great group of kids. I’m looking forward to getting started for next year.”