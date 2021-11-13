1A State Volleyball: Rockets swept out of tournament by Lakeside

YAKIMA — The bounceback performance that the Castle Rock volleyball team needed after Friday night’s loss never came, and the Rockets were sent out of the 1A state tournament Saturday morning with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 sweep at the hands of Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls).

“It’s a tough loss,” CR coach Jeana Bayes said. “We know that we did not play the way we should have, to beat a team in that position. Definitely again, it was not our match. It is what it is, we didn’t put it together when we needed to.”

The Rockets managed a run of four consecutive points just once all match long. They held a lead for just six points; their largest lead of the day was just two points.

And it was the same issues they faced Friday night rearing their heads — a few slightly-off passes, some miscommunication, and a whole lot of trouble finishing points off at the net.

Leading hitter Brooke Wirkkala, who played the whole tournament under the weather, logged just five kills and hit .071. In her place, Kynsi Bayes led the Rockets with 11 kills and Paige Kessler added five.