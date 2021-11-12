1A State Volleyball: Rockets swept in second round

YAKIMA — The Castle Rock volleyball team came into its second-round match against Meridian at the 1A state tournament one of just five undefeated teams in Washington at any classification, but the Rockets returned to their hotel room finally dinged up, after a 26-24, 25-10, 25-18 sweep at the hands of the Trojans.

“If it was meant to be, it was meant to be, and tonight it just wasn’t our match,” CR coach Jeana Bayes said. “There’s no belittling of the players; I couldn’t be more proud of them. This was our first loss of the season, at State; who does that? They came out strong. Could we have been stronger? Absolutely. But it just wasn’t meant to be for us.”

On the very first point of the game, Castle Rock took the serve and got the ball over to its top hitter, Brooke Wirkkala. The Trojans blocked her. The Rockets dug up the block and sent it back to Wirkkala, and the Trojans blocked her again. That ended up being the way the whole match went, with Meridian’s size keeping Castle Rock’s normally-thundering hitters completely in check the whole night.

Paige Kessler led the Rockets with seven kills. Wirkkala added five, and Kynsi Bayes had three. Nearly all of those came on tips or offspeed shots.

“It’s hard to get around a block of 6’1” girls,” Jeana Bayes said.