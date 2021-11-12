1A State Volleyball: Rockets sweep opening match in Yakima

YAKIMA — Castle Rock has entered the scene.
As the 2B and 1B tournaments wrapped up at the Yakima Valley SunDome, the Rockets walked onto the court for the first time, and got their run at the 1A state tournament going in the fashion they want, with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 win over Connell.
Each set was its own story for the Rockets.
The first set was a bit of time to feel out the competition and the new setting, as Castle Rock adjusted to the SunDome after a force year’s absence.
“We came out just fine,” coach Jeana Bayes said. “It’s always fun when you get a different atmosphere, it’s really loud, and you can’t hear a lot. It takes a lot more effort to communicate and move around, and the ceiling’s high. It took us awhile to really get started after the first couple points, but then we did just fine.”
In the second, Bayes pulled her starters off briefly and got her substitutes some run in the State setting, a bit of a luxury in such a high-stakes match.
“That was good,” Bayes said.
But while it was good, it was still a tad close for the coach’s taste. In the third set, the starters went back in and the Rockets absolutely blasted off, getting the lead up to double-digits and pulling away from the Eagles in dominant fashion.
And with such a big win, came a boost of momentum that Bayes hopes will continue for the next 24 hours or so — with as many as three matches on tap for her side.
“We finished the third set in true fashion, how we usually play,” she said. “So I feel confident in that third set.”
Brooke Wirkkala led Castle Rock with 17 kills, and added a team-high three aces. Paige Kessler and Kynsi Bayes came in behind her together, on eight kills apiece to give the Rocket offense its trademark variety.
Samantha Farland orchestrated the offense in her State debut, finishing with 24 assists. She also had a pair of aces.
Sunshine Watkins led the back row with 12 digs.
Castle Rock was scheduled to take on its second opponent of the night at 6:45 p.m. at the SunDome. A win sends the Rockets to the semifinals, while a loss would put them down into the bracket for fifth place. Recap coverage and photos of that match will be available online when it goes final at tdn.com/sports.