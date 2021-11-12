1A State Volleyball: Rockets sweep opening match in Yakima

YAKIMA — Castle Rock has entered the scene.

As the 2B and 1B tournaments wrapped up at the Yakima Valley SunDome, the Rockets walked onto the court for the first time, and got their run at the 1A state tournament going in the fashion they want, with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 win over Connell.

Each set was its own story for the Rockets.

The first set was a bit of time to feel out the competition and the new setting, as Castle Rock adjusted to the SunDome after a force year’s absence.

“We came out just fine,” coach Jeana Bayes said. “It’s always fun when you get a different atmosphere, it’s really loud, and you can’t hear a lot. It takes a lot more effort to communicate and move around, and the ceiling’s high. It took us awhile to really get started after the first couple points, but then we did just fine.”

In the second, Bayes pulled her starters off briefly and got her substitutes some run in the State setting, a bit of a luxury in such a high-stakes match.

“That was good,” Bayes said.