1A High School volleyball: Kessler, Castle Rock comes up short in league title tilt at La Center

LA CENTER — The 1A TriCo powerhouse that is 6-foot-2 senior hitter Ella Schoene was simply too much for Castle Rock, Thursday night as La Center clinched the league title in a three-set sweep.

Schoene slammed a game-high 27 kills as the Wildcats run off with the crown by set scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-15.

All week Castle Rock looked forward to the opportunity to redeem itself against an undefeated La Center side. From the Rockets' perspective the rematch includedthe daunting task of not just beating the Wildcats, but doing so in three sets to force a coin flip that would determine the conference title.

It was a tall order. Especially when considering La Center not only hasn’t lost a match in league play, they haven't dropped a single set.

Led by Schoene, La Center presented a stern test for the Rockets’ comparably undersized front line. Senior leader Paige Kessler thought her team was uncharacteristically nervous and mysteriously lacking energy for the big game.

“Everybody’s nerves were insane, the whole week. It was La Center Week,” Kessler said. “Everybody was just so nervous. I think they might have been too nervous.”

Though the Rockets held temporary leads in all three sets, they were unable to hang with Schoene and the top RPI ranked 1A team in the state. Castle Rock's undersized block was largely ineffective, and as much as they tried to hit away from her side of the court the Wildcats kept finding ways to set Schoen up.

“La Center is solely made up of Ella. They feed her everywhere she goes. So our plan was to track Ella all night long," Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said.

Accordingly, Bayes tasked her team with keeping the ball away from Schoene’s side of the court as much as they possibly could.

“We were working on hitting the opposite side of the court. She plays left back, you saw a lot of our stuff go right back tonight, (and) lot of our stuff short as she plays deep," Bayes said. "We definitely got around the block like we wanted. We definitely utilized the other side of the court like we wanted, we just weren’t able to stop their big dog and that’s okay, she’s a good player and I give her a lot of credit."

Freshman Bailey Espana and senior setter Grace Clinton delivered a team-high 16 assists to lead the Wildcats and help Schoene do her thing at the net. Billie Ross added four kills in the win.

Castle Rock’s tendency for unforced errors in the serve-receive phase also didn’t help. Up 4-2 in the second set, the Rockets committed errors on four straight points to hand La Center a five-point run which soon turned into a 20-15 Wildcats lead and a set win for the hosts.

Then in the third set, the Rockets held an 8-4 lead only to see the Wildcats go on a 13-5 run thanks in part to two net serves by Castle Rock servers and a few misplayed digs.

“We had a lot of doubters this year because we graduated six seniors last year,” noted Bayes. “We look different this year, absolutely. But we still can compete at a high level. As you can see we had 18 points tonight and we still made our own errors that we can clean up on. We know what those things are.”

The Rockets were led by Kessler at the net once again. Though La Center threw two and sometimes three blockers at her all night, Kessler did her best to keep the Rockets in the fight every set with key kills. She finished with a team-high eight kills in the match.

Fellow senior Samantha Farland added four kills and had a team-high 17 assists for the Rockets. Junior Kynsi Bayes delivered 13 digs, four kills and held serve for 13 points.

Castle Rock (15-2, 8-2 league) wrapped up its regular season with the loss and will now shift its focus to the first round of the district playoffs.

The Rockets were counted out all season, and yet beat they every team on their schedule save for La Center. As a result, they are a confident team heading into the postseason with hopes of spreading that optimism around town.

“We lost six seniors and we had not very much hope,” Kessler stated. “I think the community didn’t have a lot of hope in us, but we had hope in ourselves and I think we pulled ourselves together really quick. I think that just reps in practice and staying positive and not letting the negative get to us from the community and people talking around us (helped).”

Kessler believes the Rockets can go as far as they allow themselves to. Especially if they can control those game time nerves.

“I think we need to believe in ourselves, and as soon as we believe in ourselves I think we can do amazing things,” Kessler added. “I think we can do things we don’t even know we can do and I don’t think we’ve even done those things yet. I think that we have the potential to take first.”

Castle Rock will open their postseason run on Wednesday at Montesano Junior High against Elma, the number three seed out of the 1A Evergreen League.