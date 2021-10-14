1A/2B Volleyball roundup: Castle Rock stays perfect, sweeps Eatonville

Paige Chinchen had a strong night on both sides with 10 kills on offense and nine digs on defense, which led Kalama in both categories.

Ella Capen also worked both ways with six kills and four stuff blocks at the net. Irene Martinez added four kills as well.

Bailey Drabek was on her game at the line with 18 service points for the Chinooks. Drabek also had five digs to help Kalama’s cause.

Kalama (11-2) will face off against another 2B Central opponent on Tuesday when they travel to Cathlamet to take on Wahkiakum.

Adna takes down Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake volleyball team had its six-game winning streak snapped Thursday, losing in four sets to Adna, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-9.

“We definitely had an off match tonight,” TL coach Donald Merzoian said. “Adna showed up ready to play and we just couldn’t control the ball. We had a tough time passing today and it was costly.”

Ileigh Lynn and Grace Hadaller both had seven kills for the Ducks. Jordyn Grabenhorst and Natalie Bair both had 11 assists and five kills, and Layni Brandhorst had four kills and five blocks.

Makinnley Byman led the defensive effort with 20 digs.