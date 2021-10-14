1A/2B Volleyball roundup: Castle Rock stays perfect, sweeps Eatonville

Castle Rock — The Castle Rock Volleyball team stayed perfect with a sweep of Eatonville on Thursday night. The Rockets were never threatened in the decisive win, downing the Cruisers 25-14, 25-6, 25-14.
“I am so proud of my team's ability to play in any position I ask,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “I was able to move every athlete around into several different positions tonight and we stayed strong and on top of our game.”
The Rockets threw numerous different looks at the Cruisers, utilizing four different setters across just three sets.
“Our defense was strong and our serving was even stronger,” Bayes added.
Hannah Coleman led the Rockets offensively with seven kills and Kynsi Bayes added five while Paige Kessler and Brooke Wirkkala each added three kills.
Payton Ricketts was a defensive standout for Castle Rock and had a solid performance at the line with nine service points on the match.
Castle Rock (11-0) will defend their perfect record at home against La Center on Tuesday.
Kalama shuts down Morton-White Pass
KALAMA — It didn’t take long for Kalama to take control against Morton-White Pass on Thursday night. The Chinooks dominated from the first serve on their way to a convincing three-set sweep, downing the Timberwoves 25-11, 25-10, 25-7.
Paige Chinchen had a strong night on both sides with 10 kills on offense and nine digs on defense, which led Kalama in both categories.
Ella Capen also worked both ways with six kills and four stuff blocks at the net. Irene Martinez added four kills as well.
Bailey Drabek was on her game at the line with 18 service points for the Chinooks. Drabek also had five digs to help Kalama’s cause.
Kalama (11-2) will face off against another 2B Central opponent on Tuesday when they travel to Cathlamet to take on Wahkiakum.
Adna takes down Toutle Lake
TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake volleyball team had its six-game winning streak snapped Thursday, losing in four sets to Adna, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-9.
“We definitely had an off match tonight,” TL coach Donald Merzoian said. “Adna showed up ready to play and we just couldn’t control the ball. We had a tough time passing today and it was costly.”
Ileigh Lynn and Grace Hadaller both had seven kills for the Ducks. Jordyn Grabenhorst and Natalie Bair both had 11 assists and five kills, and Layni Brandhorst had four kills and five blocks.
Makinnley Byman led the defensive effort with 20 digs.
Toutle Lake (7-4) is scheduled to see more of Adna over the weekend at the Pirates’ tournament, then host Mossyrock on Monday for a non-league match.
Ony sweeps Winlock
WINLOCK — Down a couple pieces, including senior middle blocker Madison Vigre, the Winlock volleyball team couldn’t put together a set win in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 loss to Onalaska.
Addison Hall led the Cardinals with six kills, and Raegan Lester and Kindyl Kelly put up five apiece.
Kelly also added four aces to her stat line, but Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said her team as a whole struggled to serve consistently for much of the night.
Winlock (4-5) will have the beginning of next week off, then make the trek to Stevenson on Oct. 14.
Mossy’s big hitters doom Naselle
MOSSYROCK — Naselle lost its second 1B showdown with No. 3 Mossyrock in three sets, falling 25-11, 25-19, 25-20.
The Comets struggled to contain the Vikings’ top weapons all night long; Mossyrock’s Payton Torrey went off for 15 kills on .378 hitting, and Paige Houghtelling added nine.
Kaylin Shrives led the Naselle offense with eight kills, but also had nine errors, finishing with a negative hitting percentage. Delaney Kragerud added five kills; her .125 clip shared the team lead. As a group, Naselle hit .009 on the night.
Meanwhile, Mossyrock’s tight serve-receive limited Naselle to just two aces, both of which came from Lauren Katyryniuk.