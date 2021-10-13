1A/2B Volleyball: Rockets sweep Seagulls in top-ranked showdown

CASTLE ROCK — Instead of a normal Wednesday of practice and rest between league matchups, the Castle Rock volleyball team pulled a page out of many a football team’s playbook this year, scheduling a short-notice matchup with 2B Raymond to make up for canceled matches. In a matchup between two schools at the top of their classification’s rankings, the Rockets came out with yet another sweep, beating the Seagulls 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 at LaBaron Court.
“I love the confidence in my team, coming out and knowing that we’re going to play a really strong defensive team, and that we were able to keep our composure, come out strong, play the way we play, and dominate tonight,” CR head coach Jeana Bayes said. “I was really proud.”
Raymond had yet to drop a set before it came to the Rock; entered the day as the top 2B school in the WIAA’s RPI metrics and sixth in the WSVCA Coaches Poll. For its part, Castle Rock came in at No. 1 in the 1A RPI, and No. 5 in the poll.
“There are a lot of really good teams up and down I-5,” Bayes said. “We always want to play competitive teams, whether we win or lose, because I feel that’s how you progress and push as a team.”
So far, though, it’s only been winning for the Rockets, who sit at 10-0 with wins up and down the highway.
Castle Rock has already beaten 30% of the 2B Top 10 — adding Wednesday’s result to two wins over Toutle Lake and another against Kalama — and is the only loss so far this season for Black Hills, currently ranked No. 7 in the 2A RPI.
Wednesday evening, Bayes took the non-league match as a chance to test her team’s flexibility, sending out a different lineup for each set. And while the Rockets took their time to hit their stride in all three, the run always came in time to seal the set away.
“Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to adjust to what they’re throwing at us until we can get into our groove,” Bayes said.
In the first set, a spate of three- four-point runs helped turn an 8-8 tie into a commanding 24-15 lead. In the second, Rhiannon Sibbett served a seven-point streak to put the Rockets ahead 12-6, and after Raymond slashed the lead down to three points, Brooke Wirkkala served an eight-point one to get the hosts to set point at 24-13. And in the third, despite the Seagulls hanging around their longest, the Rockets ended the set on an 8-2 run to seal it.
As a result of Bayes continuously changing the Castle Rock lineup, the Rockets’ final stats emphasized balance. Six players finished with at least three kills, led by Wirkkala’s seven; Hannah Coleman, Kynsi Bayes, and Sunshine Watkins all put up four.
Seven Rockets logged at least three digs, with Wirkkala leading the way with nine. Sibbett, who played the first two sets at libero before staying in all six rotations in the third, finished with six digs; Watkins, who did the reverse, had eight.
“I had different right sides, a couple different outsides, a couple different liberos,” Coach Bayes said. “(It’s) just really important for us, if we have a player that goes down injured or out with COVID, we need to fill that position quickly… You never know what’s going to happen, and we have to be ready for that next step, whatever that might be.”
Raymond’s Kyra Gardner led all players with 12 kills, but as the match wore on, Castle Rock started to contain her a bit more, honing as many serves as possible in on her when she went to the back row. They weren’t able to keep her off the score sheet, but the strategy forced the Seagulls out of their offense, and led Gardner to rush some her attacks and hit well long.
“That was a strategy to try to throw her off, and it really seemed to help us tonight,” Bayes said.
Castle Rock (10-0) is set to return to 1A play Thursday with a home matchup against Eatonville.