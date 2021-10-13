1A/2B Volleyball: Rockets sweep Seagulls in top-ranked showdown

CASTLE ROCK — Instead of a normal Wednesday of practice and rest between league matchups, the Castle Rock volleyball team pulled a page out of many a football team’s playbook this year, scheduling a short-notice matchup with 2B Raymond to make up for canceled matches. In a matchup between two schools at the top of their classification’s rankings, the Rockets came out with yet another sweep, beating the Seagulls 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 at LaBaron Court.

“I love the confidence in my team, coming out and knowing that we’re going to play a really strong defensive team, and that we were able to keep our composure, come out strong, play the way we play, and dominate tonight,” CR head coach Jeana Bayes said. “I was really proud.”

Raymond had yet to drop a set before it came to the Rock; entered the day as the top 2B school in the WIAA’s RPI metrics and sixth in the WSVCA Coaches Poll. For its part, Castle Rock came in at No. 1 in the 1A RPI, and No. 5 in the poll.

“There are a lot of really good teams up and down I-5,” Bayes said. “We always want to play competitive teams, whether we win or lose, because I feel that’s how you progress and push as a team.”

So far, though, it’s only been winning for the Rockets, who sit at 10-0 with wins up and down the highway.