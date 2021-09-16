1A/2A Volleyball roundup: Castle Rock plays up, sweeps Black Hills

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock volleyball team welcomed 2A Black Hills to town on Thursday, but they didn’t let the higher classification intimidate them. The Rockets took down the Wolves in short order with scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20.

“We played well together however our serving was an struggle this evening, which is usually one of our strong points,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “I am proud of how we can execute when it matters though.”

Brooke Wirkkala put together a well-rounded performance on the night as she finished with a team-high nine kills and eight digs. Wirkkala also had seven service points for Castle Rock, which matched her with Rhiannon Sibbet and Kynsi Bayes. Sibbet also added eight digs and Bayes finished with five kills to help her squad.

Samantha Farland moved the ball to the Rockets hitters and finished with 24 assists from the setter spot. Farland also added a team-high 12 service points on the night.

Castle Rock (4-0) will take its unbeaten record on the road on Tuesday for a non-league match against Montesano.

Spudders sweep Lumberjills

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long volleyball team was swept for the second match in a row, falling to Ridgefield 25-13, 25-8, 25-10.