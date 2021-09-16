1A/2A Volleyball roundup: Castle Rock plays up, sweeps Black Hills

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock volleyball team welcomed 2A Black Hills to town on Thursday, but they didn’t let the higher classification intimidate them. The Rockets took down the Wolves in short order with scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20.
“We played well together however our serving was an struggle this evening, which is usually one of our strong points,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “I am proud of how we can execute when it matters though.”
Brooke Wirkkala put together a well-rounded performance on the night as she finished with a team-high nine kills and eight digs. Wirkkala also had seven service points for Castle Rock, which matched her with Rhiannon Sibbet and Kynsi Bayes. Sibbet also added eight digs and Bayes finished with five kills to help her squad.
Samantha Farland moved the ball to the Rockets hitters and finished with 24 assists from the setter spot. Farland also added a team-high 12 service points on the night.
Castle Rock (4-0) will take its unbeaten record on the road on Tuesday for a non-league match against Montesano.
Spudders sweep Lumberjills
RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long volleyball team was swept for the second match in a row, falling to Ridgefield 25-13, 25-8, 25-10.
RAL head coach Whitney Nailon said most of the Lumberjills’ issues came on the attack, and the Spudders — ranked No. 1 in 2A in the recently-released Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Poll — were all too eager to take advantage.
“Offensively we struggled to get the ball put away,” Nailon said. “Defensively, we did great. We just need to refocus on our offense.”
In the middle of everything all night long for the Lumberjills was middle blocker Y Ta, who put down four kills, brought up 19 digs, and sent back seven blocks.
“We haven’t really been able to run her in the middle as much because of our defense, but we were tonight,” Nailon said. “It was nice to get her sets, because she’s such a dynamic player, and she’s so savvy with her hits.”
Dani Hopper added three kills, seven digs, and five blocks, while Jorden Williamson had three kills, five digs, and two blocks.
R.A. Long (2-2) will host the first of two crosstown showdowns on Sept. 21, hosting Mark Morris at the Lumberdome.
Mark Morris takes down Hockinson
Mark Morris welcomed Hockinson to Ted Natt Court for a 2A GSHL match and a tired Monarchs team took down the Hawks in four sets 25-16, 23-25, 25-16 and 25-16.
Mark Morris was feeling the effects of a busy slate of games, but they managed to shake off the fatigue and down the hawks.
“This was our third match this week and we felt it,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “The girls came out sluggish, but pulled through.”
Emma fisher led the offense with 13 kills and Ellie Weber followed her with five.
Madi Noel was a workhorse on defense with 39 digs for MM, while Hallie Watson added 15 and Weber had 13.
Ali Millspaugh was a wall at the net for the Monarchs as she picked up 10 blocks on the match.
“Ali put up a big block of her own for us,” Hewitt said. “She had a great night on the net and shut down their offense in sets 3 and 4.”
Weber was strong at the service line with 14 points and four aces. Emma Fisher also had eight points at the line and finished the match with six aces.
Mark Morris (5-0) will take their perfect record across the Lake on Tuesday when they play R.A. Long.
