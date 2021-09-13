Volleyball: Castle Rock sweeps past Toutle Lake

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock volleyball team had few problems as they swept Toutle Lake in a local showdown of non-league opponents on Monday. The Rockets swept the Ducks and controlled the match on their way to a 25-8, 25-13 and 25-14 win.

“We came out explosive tonight and never let up the entire match,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “This was our best match of the year with our offense and defense gelling together. We were able to run several plays and move the ball quickly again tonight.”

All 11 players on the Rockets bench made an appearance with the game as Castle Rock notched three straight triple-digit wins over the Ducks.

Brooke Wirkkala and Paige Kessler shined on offense for the rockets with eight kills each. Kynsi Bayes also added six kills and Hannah Coleman had five.

Samantha Farland put her teammates in good scoring position all night and finished the match with a game-high 26 assists. Farland also recorded seven points from the service line.

Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said the Ducks “struggled to find any consistency on the court” in the loss.