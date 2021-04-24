Track Roundup: Kalama wins both sides of C2BL championships

Stacie Spahr won the girls shot put for Toledo with personal-best toss of 37 feet, 6 inches.

Wahkiakum ended up with three runners-up in the throws, with Kamryn Watkins, Jansi Merz, and Reigha Niemeyer all finishing in second.

Marissa Smith won the girls triple jump for Toutle Lake at 33 feet, 10.5 inches. She also finished second in the long jump behind Jackson, who won for Kalama with a leap of 15 feet, 9.75 inches.

Azhia Camp had the best finish for Winlock on the girls’ side, taking third in the javelin at 90 feet, 9 inches, while Michael Garrison led the Cardinal boys with a third-place finish in the triple jump at 35 feet, 11.50 inches.

The District IV 2B Championships are scheduled to be held next Thursday at Rainier (Wash.)

Rockets finish 3rd at TriCo championships, girls finish 4th

VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock Cross country team went up against the rest of the 1A TriCo on Friday and came away with some individual champions but couldn’t put a strong enough team performance to challenge for an overall crown, settling for third place on the boys’ side and a tie for fourth for the girls.