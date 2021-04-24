Track Roundup: Kalama wins both sides of C2BL championships

KALAMA — The hosts won the day twice at the Central 2B League track championships, as Kalama took the boys and girls team events with scores of 123 and 145, respectively.
Toledo came in third for the boys and ninth for the girls. The Wahkiakum girls finished sixth, while their boys finished ninth. Toutle Lake came in sixth on the girls’ side and 11th in the boys’ standings, and Winlock finished 10th on both ends.
Addison Smee won the boys 800 meters for Kalama in 2:11.89. Toledo’s Nicholas Marty won the 1,600-meter run in 4:29.65 — through Smee’s second-place effort of 4:30.00 was still good enough to set the Kalama school record — and also took the 3,200 by over a minute in 10:01.37.
Jaxxon Truesdell, Nate Meyer, Chase Leigh, and Kasen Dubke teamed up to win the 4x100 relay for Kalama with a time of 46.39, under half a second ahead of Toledo’s group of Trey Rego, Wyatt Nef, Carlo Arceo-Hansen, and Jacob Marley.
Kalama’s Nathan Anderson won the boys javelin throw with a toss of 167 feet, 6 inches, with teammate Max Cox in second at 156 feet, 3 inches.
Landon Nielsen had Wahkiakum’s lone individual win of the day, winning the boys high jump on a tiebreaker at 5 feet, 6 inches.
For the girls, Kalama senior Melanie Martinez won the 100-meter dash in 13.22 and the 200-meter dash in 27.22. She also ran a leg for Kalama’s winning 4x100 team — along with Ruby Jackson, Brooke Milohov, and Kailey Shipley — along with a leg in the 4x200 team with Shipley, Irene Martinez, and Zoe Jones. Kalama’s 4x400 squad of Jones, Briannan Abbott, Marin Ripp, and Jasmine Dunlap made it a school sweep of the relays with a winning time of 4:48.12.
Stacie Spahr won the girls shot put for Toledo with personal-best toss of 37 feet, 6 inches.
Wahkiakum ended up with three runners-up in the throws, with Kamryn Watkins, Jansi Merz, and Reigha Niemeyer all finishing in second.
Marissa Smith won the girls triple jump for Toutle Lake at 33 feet, 10.5 inches. She also finished second in the long jump behind Jackson, who won for Kalama with a leap of 15 feet, 9.75 inches.
Azhia Camp had the best finish for Winlock on the girls’ side, taking third in the javelin at 90 feet, 9 inches, while Michael Garrison led the Cardinal boys with a third-place finish in the triple jump at 35 feet, 11.50 inches.
The District IV 2B Championships are scheduled to be held next Thursday at Rainier (Wash.)
Rockets finish 3rd at TriCo championships, girls finish 4th
VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock Cross country team went up against the rest of the 1A TriCo on Friday and came away with some individual champions but couldn’t put a strong enough team performance to challenge for an overall crown, settling for third place on the boys’ side and a tie for fourth for the girls.
Most of Castle Rock’s wins came in the jumping events. Brooke Wirkkala took first in the girls high jump with a 4-foot, 10-inch effort, and also won the girls triple jump at 32 feet, 5 inches. Her brother, Lance Wirkkala, won the boys triple jump, hopping, skipping, and jumping his way out 38 feet, 2 inches. Isaac Trigsted cleaned up the rest of the boys jumps for the Rockets, taking first in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches, and in the long jump with a new PR of 19 feet.
Paige Kessler finished right behind Brooke Wirkkala to take second in the girls high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches. In the running events, Colby Cook set a new PR in the 400 meters at 54.65 to finish in second place, less than a second behind first place and less than one-tenth of a second ahead of third. Kaitlynn Meyers was the runner up in the girls 3,200-meter run with a personal-best time of 12:41.74.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Trigsted, Ian Burton, Noah Botten, and Chase Rusher finished second in 47.51.
Kynsi Bayes racked up a pair of runner-up spots in the throwing events, taking second in the girls javelin with a PR of 93 feet, 9 inches, and finishing second in the shout put at 25 feet, 4.5 inches. On the boys side, Grant Kincaid added a second-place effort in the discus with a PR of 106 feet, 5 inches.
Castle Rock is set to wrap up its season at the District IV Championship, back at Seton Catholic, next Friday.
Tigers finish 4th at North Marion Twilight
AURORA, Ore. — Clatskanie finished fourth out of four teams for both the boys and girls at the North Marion Twilight meet on Friday, mostly due to a lack of numbers.
The Tigers had their fair share of success in the field events, but didn’t have enough runners in the races to have a chance at qualifying for the team title.
Cedrix Heath was the lone Clatskanie runner to finish in the top three in a race, taking second in the boys 100-meter dash in 12.50 and third in the boys 200-meter dash at 25.24. The Tigers didn’t have a single girl run Friday.
In the field events, though it was another story, with the Tigers winning six of the eight individual titles between the throws and jumps.
Josh Quevido won the boys discus with a new PR of 138 feet, 8 inches, and added a win in the long jump at 18 feet, 8 inches. Blake Brockway made it three boys field wins for the Tigers with an 8-foot, 6.5-inch effort in the pole vault.
Clatskanie swept the girls throws with senior Natalie Katon winning the shot put (31 feet, 8 inches) and the javelin (92 feet, 8.5 inches) and finishing second in the discus to Maya Helmen, who won with a toss of 105 feet, 7 inches.
Lilly Boothe finished second in the girls pole vault at 6 feet, 6 inches.
Clatskanie is schedule to host Rainier, Taft, Warrenton, and Knappa on April 30.