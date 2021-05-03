Track & Field roundup: Rockets earn two District titles; George runs wild at 2A meet

VANCOUVER – Two members of the Castle Rock track and field team earned district championships in jumping events at the 1A District IV meet at Seton Catholic High School on Friday.
Brooke Wirkkala took home the top prize in the triple jump by way of a tiebreaker after her final jump of 32 feet, 4 inches matched that of Ashlyn Devereaux of Montesano.
“Brooke was able to hold on for first place having the next best jump of the round,” coach Julie King said.
Isaac Trigsted won Districts in the high jump with a 5 foot, 6 inch leap.
Both Wirkkala and Trigsted were runners up in other jumping events – Wirkkala in the high jump and Trigsted in the triple jump – with jumps of 4 feet, 10 inches and 37 feet, 2.5 inches, respectively.
Kaitlyn Meyers set a new PR in the 3200 meters with a time of 12:25.33, which was good for a second place finish. Colby Cook also set a PR in the 400 meters and placed third with a time of 54.54.
Lance Wirkkala placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 1 inch.
In a normal season, all those who finished in the top three would have qualified to advance to the State meet.
George runs wild at 2A sub-districts
RIDGEFIELD – Woodland’s Lucy George brought home four wins in the 2A sub-district meet on Friday and helped the Beaver girls’ team to a fourth place finish.
George won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.11 seconds, the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches and the long jump with a 17 foot, 5.25 inch jump. George was also the top finisher in the javelin with a throw of 135 feet, 5 inches, which bested the rest of the competition by over 30 feet.
Kennedy Huesties helped the Woodland girls with a win in the triple jump after she jumped 32 feet, 4 inches.
Jason Bowman placed first in both the boys throwing events and helped the Beavers place fifth as a team. Bowman won the shot put with a heave of 51 feet, 11 inches and won the Javelin with a toss of 168 feet, 11 inches.
Mark Morris won the girls 4x200-meter relay in a time of 1:51.62. Madi Stacy, Alexandria White, Maddie Balkan and Emma Fisher comprised the winning team for the Monarchs.
Fisher also finished first in the 300-meter hurdles for the Monarchs and posted a time of 51.63.
Deacon Dietz picked up a win and a second place finish for the Monarch boys team. He won the 400 meters in 53.56 seconds and was second in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 8 inches.
The Monarch girls placed fifth, while the boys finished eighth.
R.A. Long’s Hewson Nguyen had a strong showing with two wins for the Lumberjacks. Nguyen won both the long jump and the triple jump with leaps of 20 feet, 1.5 inches and 40 feet, 5 inches, respectively.
Nguyen was also on RAL’s 4x100 relay team that finished second behind Hockinson in 46.49 seconds. Diego Woodall, James Wills and Christopher King rounded out the team along with Nguyen.
Kathryn Chapin put together an impressive performance for the Lumberjills with a win and two runner-up finishes.
Chapin beat the field by six inches in the pole vault and registered a PR with a vault of 9 feet, 6 inches. She also finished second in both the 100 and 200 meters with times of 12.86 seconds and 27.10 seconds, respectively.
The Jills finished in sixth place as a team and the Jacks placed seventh.