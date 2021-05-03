Track & Field roundup: Rockets earn two District titles; George runs wild at 2A meet

VANCOUVER – Two members of the Castle Rock track and field team earned district championships in jumping events at the 1A District IV meet at Seton Catholic High School on Friday.

Brooke Wirkkala took home the top prize in the triple jump by way of a tiebreaker after her final jump of 32 feet, 4 inches matched that of Ashlyn Devereaux of Montesano.

“Brooke was able to hold on for first place having the next best jump of the round,” coach Julie King said.

Isaac Trigsted won Districts in the high jump with a 5 foot, 6 inch leap.

Both Wirkkala and Trigsted were runners up in other jumping events – Wirkkala in the high jump and Trigsted in the triple jump – with jumps of 4 feet, 10 inches and 37 feet, 2.5 inches, respectively.

Kaitlyn Meyers set a new PR in the 3200 meters with a time of 12:25.33, which was good for a second place finish. Colby Cook also set a PR in the 400 meters and placed third with a time of 54.54.

Lance Wirkkala placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 1 inch.

In a normal season, all those who finished in the top three would have qualified to advance to the State meet.