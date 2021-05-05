Track & Field: Kelso, Fenters jump past Prairie

KELSO – The Kelso boys track and field team knocked off Prairie 82-61 in a dual meet at Joe Stewart Track.
Drew Norman and James Fenter both picked up wins in two events on the meet.
Norman had the distance running events locked down as he won the 1600 meters in 4:42.84 and the 3200 meters in 10:24.44.
Fenter won the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, one inch and the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 8.75 inches.
Blake Fenter picked up a win in the pole vault as he cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to sweep the jumping events for Kelso.
Koda Woodard and Tim Calabrese showed strong in the throwing events for the Hilanders. Woodard won the shot put with a toss of 38 feet, 5 inches. Calabrese took the javelin with a 146 foot, 9 inch heave.
The boys 4x400 relay team also took home the win. Norman Hartman, Dunthean Siek, Colby Cooper and Ethan Green combined to finish in 3:55.65.
The girls team came up just short of the Falcons as Prairie went home with an 82-62 win over the Hilanders.
The girls swept the throwing events as they picked up wins in shot put, discus and javelin. Tenley Grand won the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 6 inches; Hanna Kuhn won the discus with a distance of 85 feet, 9 inches; and Natalie Fraley won the javelin with a 122 foot toss.
Josie Settle cleared the bar at 4 feet, 10 inches, which gave her the win in the high jump. And Rielee Gourde cleared 9 feet in the pole vault to secure a win.
The girls 4x200 meter relay team picked up another win for the Hilanders with a time of 2:00.89. Holly Dugan Wicken, Ashley Foust, Zoe Fortner and Gourde combined for the win.
Coach Joe Krieder commended his competitors for the way they have handled the difficulties brought on by the condensed seasons.
“I am most proud of the way our athletes have managed their time,” Krieder said. “We have quite a few athletes who are competing in two sports at the same time. They have done a tremendous job of managing their time, keeping up with their studies, and competing at a high level. It says a lot about their work ethic and dedication to doing multiple things well.”