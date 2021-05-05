Track & Field: Kelso, Fenters jump past Prairie

KELSO – The Kelso boys track and field team knocked off Prairie 82-61 in a dual meet at Joe Stewart Track.

Drew Norman and James Fenter both picked up wins in two events on the meet.

Norman had the distance running events locked down as he won the 1600 meters in 4:42.84 and the 3200 meters in 10:24.44.

Fenter won the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, one inch and the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 8.75 inches.

Blake Fenter picked up a win in the pole vault as he cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to sweep the jumping events for Kelso.

Koda Woodard and Tim Calabrese showed strong in the throwing events for the Hilanders. Woodard won the shot put with a toss of 38 feet, 5 inches. Calabrese took the javelin with a 146 foot, 9 inch heave.

The boys 4x400 relay team also took home the win. Norman Hartman, Dunthean Siek, Colby Cooper and Ethan Green combined to finish in 3:55.65.

The girls team came up just short of the Falcons as Prairie went home with an 82-62 win over the Hilanders.