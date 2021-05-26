Track and Field: Camas outpaces Kelso

KELSO — Kelso’s boys and girls track teams both lost to the Camas Papermakers on Tuesday in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helen’s League dual meet. The girls lost 93-55 and the boys were outscored 106-39.

Josie Settle shined for the Kelso girls with three wins on the meet. Settle won two jumping events for the Hilanders, finishing first in the long jump with an attempt of 16 feet, 11.5 inches, and also won the triple jump with a leap of 35 feet, 2 2.5 inches, and also picked up a win in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.63.

Natalie Fraley also had a good day for the Hilanders with a win in the javelin (120 feet, 10 inches) and another in the high jump (5 feet even).

Also picking up wins for the Hilander girls were Megan Gott, who won the 1600-meters for the Hilanders in 6:13.13 and Ruby Sereday, who won the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 11 inches.

Four Kelso boys picked up wins. Ethan Green won the 800-meters with a time of 2:10.91. Drew Norman went the distance in the 3200-meters and finished in 10:37.82. Tim Calabrese won the javelin with a toss of 157 feet, 3 inches. Colby Cooper finished with a jump of 20 feet, 2 inches to win the long jump.

Kelso head coach Joe Krieder said the Hilanders had plenty to celebrate despite falling short in terms of scores.