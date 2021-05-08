The finish line: Kelso remembers Joe Stewart, a track and field legend

“Coach had high expectations for all of us, but realistic expectations and they were all about us being our best.,” Krieder said.

When asked to describe Stewart’s coaching style, neither Krieder or Wines had one adjective that fit the mold. Instead, the word that best fit was “everything.”

“I always thought Coach Stewart was kind of everything,” Krieder said. “I don’t know how else to say it. He told us what we needed to hear, not necessarily what we wanted to hear, but it was always the truth.”

Wines commended Stewart on his ability to know what kind of coaching any given situation demanded.

“He knew when to be intense and he knew when to have levity,” he said.

Krieder and Wines both continue to pass on Stewart’s teaching, because they don’t know any other way.

“Everything I teach is a reflection of what he taught me,” Wines said. “This program - it might not be as good because I’m not as good as him - but the things that those kids are learning are everything that he taught me.”