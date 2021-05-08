The finish line: Kelso remembers Joe Stewart, a track and field legend

Some coaches come and go. They fill a role and move on when the time comes. But some coaches leave a lasting impact even after their time is up.
Joe Stewart, without a doubt, left an impact that still echoes through the halls of Kelso High School. Stewart died on Friday at age 66, but it doesn’t take long to realize how impactful his time was.
When entering the Kelso parking lot, the blue track that rings the football field catches the eye. It’s unmistakable and impossible to miss.
Above the entrance to Schroeder Field is the sign that bears Stewart’s name. It’s a permanent reminder of what he meant to Kelso runners during his time as track and field and cross country coach from 1988 through 2003.
However, the track named in his honor isn’t the only remnant of Stewart’s coaching legacy that is still present at the school.
Joe Krieder, the current head coach of the Kelso’s track and field team, ran for Stewart when he attended Kelso. Cross country coach Tim Wines did as well. Both coaches considered Stewart a friend and mentor, in addition to being their coach.
Kelso boys basketball coach Joe Kinch is Stewart’s nephew and carries on many of Stewart’s ideals into the basketball program. Kinch said that Stewart, a 1972 Kelso graduate, was a Hilander through and through.
“He just literally bled blue and gold,” Kinch said.” I can’t think of anybody more than him that had such a desire for Kelso.”
Kinch said that Stewart’s culture-building within his programs was unparalleled.
“In terms of building culture with a team and building relationships, I don’t think anybody did it better that he did,” he said. “He just had an incredible ability to convince you that you could go out there and do something you might not be capable of doing or didn’t think you were capable of doing.”
Kinch was coached by Stewart when he attended Kelso, so he got a first-hand look at Stewart’s desire to see improvement.
“For him, it was always about watching you improve, whether it be going from a fifth place finish to a fourth place finish or whatever, he just was really about improving and maximizing yourself and he did it as well as any coach I’ve ever seen,” Kinch said.
Kinch also remembered Stewart for his consistency as a person and as a coach.
“Everything about him was transparent and honest and about getting better,” he said. “If you were able to do those things, you were able to find success. He just had such a unique way of making everybody feel like, whatever their job was, it was super important.”
Krieder and Wines both said they strive to coach like the person that helped shape who they were as athletes, but also who they are as people.
“I’ve had a couple really good male influences in my life, and he was absolutely right up there with my dad,” Wines said.
Stewart, who is the only Kelso coach to be inducted into the WIAA Hall of Fame for two sports, helped push Krieder and Wines to compete at the next level.
“Coach Stewart was responsible for giving us the opportunity to compete in college in track and field and cross country,” Krieder said.
Stewart himself ran at the next level. After he graduated from Kelso he went to Highline College in Des Moines before heading off to Southern Methodist University where he was captain of both the track and cross country teams.
Both Krieder and Wines said that Stewart didn’t play favorites. He would put as much time into the slowest runner as he would the fastest and always pushed them to be their best.
“He had a goal for everybody that showed up and ran for him, that competed,” Wines said. “You didn’t have to be the best guy out on the field and you didn’t have to be a State champion for him to actually care what you were doing.”
Krieder agreed that Stewart focused on athletes striving to be better.
“Coach had high expectations for all of us, but realistic expectations and they were all about us being our best.,” Krieder said.
When asked to describe Stewart’s coaching style, neither Krieder or Wines had one adjective that fit the mold. Instead, the word that best fit was “everything.”
“I always thought Coach Stewart was kind of everything,” Krieder said. “I don’t know how else to say it. He told us what we needed to hear, not necessarily what we wanted to hear, but it was always the truth.”
Wines commended Stewart on his ability to know what kind of coaching any given situation demanded.
“He knew when to be intense and he knew when to have levity,” he said.
Krieder and Wines both continue to pass on Stewart’s teaching, because they don’t know any other way.
“Everything I teach is a reflection of what he taught me,” Wines said. “This program - it might not be as good because I’m not as good as him - but the things that those kids are learning are everything that he taught me.”
Both Krieder and Wines reflected on Stewart as a person. Not only did he care about his runners’ future athletic careers, he also cared about what they did outside of track and cross country. They said he always encouraged his athletes that weren’t destined to compete in college to strive for something beyond high school, whether it be college or other avenue’s to ensure they were productive people once they moved on from competition.
They also mentioned his open door policy, how he was always willing to help and look after athletes when they needed something, even if it was just a place to sleep at night.
Rick Ames, who still coaches track at Kelso, became friends with Stewart at age 12 while they attended school together. Ames said he knew Stewart was destined for coaching from the beginning and demonstrated his loyalty from the very start.
“We met in seventh grade and in seventh grade he was coaching already,” he said.
Ames said that they were paired in a home room group together when they met. He described it as “one of the lower groups” and didn’t know why a student like Stewart was there.
“He really didn’t belong in that class,” he said. “He was a pretty good student and I don’t know what happened to get him in there.”
As Ames watched Stewart, he realized that he wanted the best for all of his classmates and was already pushing them to be the best version of themselves. When teachers realized Stewart didn’t belong, they attempted to bump him up to a higher group, but Stewart chose not to go.
“Just about the time it was time to move him he said, ‘I’m not going, I’m staying with my guys here. I’m going to finish the year out with these guys,’” Ames said.
The pair remained great friends. They grew up together, competed together and eventually coached together.
“If you get one good friend in your lifetime, you’ve done good, and nobody could match that guy, I guarantee you. He was awesome,” Ames said.
Ames, who first coached football with Stewart at Coweeman Middle School, described a fierce competitor.
“I don’t think you could find anybody that would say anything negative about him except from coaches from other schools,” Ames said with a laugh. “Because he didn’t love to win, but I’ll tell you what, he hated to lose. Man, he hated losing.”
Ames said in their three years of coaching football together, they only lost one game, an 8-7 slugfest against rival Huntington.
“He never talked about the games we won, it was always about that one loss we had to Huntington,” Ames said fondly.
So while Stewart’s presence will remain at Kelso High School physically thanks to that blue hued Joe Stewart Track, the impact he left as a coach will remain a foundational part of Hilander athletics even longer.