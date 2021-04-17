Rocket boys first, girls third at 1A meet

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock track and field team’s boys won the day, while the girls came in third by the closest of margins in a home 1A meet on Thursday.

The Rocket boys put up 70 points as a team, beating La Center’s 46 and King’s Way Christian’s 42.

Noah Botten won the 100-meter dash in 12.07, came second in the 200-meter dash, and also helped out in the 4x100 relay, which won with a PR of 47:52. Also on that team was Isaac Trigsted, who swept the jumping with wins in the long jump (18 feet, 5 inches), the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), and the triple jump (36 feet, 6 inches).

Colby Cook won the 400 meters with a PR of 56.46 seconds, and on the distance side of things, Tristen Reagor won the 3,200-meter run in 13:29.58.

Grant Kincaid won the discus by 28 feet, hucking the disc 99 feet, 10.5 inches. He also came in second in the shot put and the javelin.

On the girls’ side, King’s Way won at 55, while La Center came in at 53 and Castle Rock at 52.