AMITY, Ore. — Clatskanie jumper Kulon Reed set a new personal best while winning both the long jump and triple jump events at Thursday’s track and field meet at Amity High School.

Clatskanie and Amity were joined by Dayton and Adair Village's Santiam Christian in the four-school meet.

Reed, a Tigers’ senior, set a new PR with a leap of 21 feet, 3.5 inches in the long jump, which was nearly 3 full feet clear of the best effort from Santiam Christian’s Owen Gurney (18’4”). Then, in the triple jump, Reed jumped 40 feet, 5 inches, exceeding sophomore Jeremy Ness’s leap of 35 feet, 10 inches for Santiam Christian.

On the girls' side, Addison Ward also won a pair of field events. The senior Ward was first in the high jump with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches, 2 inches clear of Santiam Christian’s senior Elise Linderman. Ward then jumped 27 feet, 8 inches in the triple jump, besting Dayton’s Natalie Oliveira by a full 2 feet.

Meanwhile, Clatskanie distance runner Cameron Rowles finished second in the 1500 and 3000 meter events. Rowles, a Tigers’ junior, placed second in the 1500 meters with a time of 5 minutes and 10.13 seconds.

Santiam Christian freshman Diego Zambrano won the event in a time of 4 minutes and 41.42 seconds. Zambrano and Rowles also ran 1-2 in the 3000 meters. Rowles ran a time of 12 minutes and 8.91 seconds for a new personal best while Zambrano won with a time of 9 minutes and 59.65 seconds.

A pair of Tigers won the boys and girls shot put events. Senior Jordan Maertens won the boys event with a throw of 40 feet, 1.5 inches while senior Maya Helmen won the girls event with a hurl of 33 feet and 2.5 inches, besting Dayton sophomore Rylie Hedgecock’s hurl of 30 feet and 2.75 inches.

Maertens also came third in the javelin with a throw of 121 feet, 1 inch. Amity’s Kiyan Vrell won with a personal-best launch of 160 feet, 2 inches. Clatskanie sophomore Ryder Gorley placed a close fourth with a throw of 120 feet, 9 inches.

Angelica Todd placed in both the 800 meter and the 1500 meter races. Todd clocked a time of 3 minutes and 51.47 seconds to finish third behind Santiam Christian senior Brinley Beam in the 800 meters. Beam ran a time of 2 minutes and 52.86 seconds. Todd followed with a time of 7 minutes and 26.1 seconds in the 1500 meters.

Clatskanie senior Dario Cassano turned in a time of 13.23 in the 100 meters for eighth place at the meet. On the girls side, freshman Mya Jensen ran a personal-best time of 15.13 in the 100 meters.