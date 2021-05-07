More than a name: Kelso track legend, Joe Stewart, dies at 66

The Kelso track and cross country family is mourning the loss of a legend.

“Kelso did lose a giant today,” Kelso athletic director Jason Coburn said.

Coach Joe Stewart, a major presence in the Kelso sports community, died on Friday. He was 66.

Stewart’s name permanently sits atop the Kelso track, and welcomes visitors as the first thing they see when attending an event at Schroeder Field.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stewart made a lasting impact on Kelso track and field and cross country during his time as coach that spanned from 1988 through 2003.

Stewart’s impact on local athletes was evident, according to Coburn.

“If you run into a former Kelso track kid or a former Kelso cross country kid, they will have nothing but great things to say about his impact,” Coburn said.

Stewart, a 1972 Kelso graduate, also served as a counselor at the high school. Coburn said he wasn’t always the most vocal of the faculty, but when he spoke, everyone listened.

“When he did have something to say, it was always spot on — the right thing at the right time,” Coburn said.

Check back to Sunday’s edition of The Daily News for a profile on coach Joe Stewart as told by his friends and fellow coaches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.