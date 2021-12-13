Kelso’s Tack signs to throw javelin at the University of Arizona

Kelso senior Erin Tack recently made her decision on where she wants to throw the javelin next year, announcing last week her intent to compete in the Pac-12 at the University of Arizona.

Tack also visited the University of Washington, Arizona State University and Grand Canyon University before deciding to become a Wildcat.

“Just kind of going through all those, I ended up liking U of A the most,” Tack said.

Tack said her decision to attend Arizona was based on a number of factors, beginning with the team and coaches.

“The team culture was awesome, I loved all the team,” Tack said. “The coaching staff was amazing…I just felt like I’d rally grow under that staff.”

Growth was a key component for Tack's calculus. She also mentioned the top-notch weight training facilities and training staff at Arizona as an important part of her decision.

The weather in Arizona was also a contributing factor for Tack and she looks forward to being able to train outdoors year-round.

Tack also spoke with Kaelyn Shipley, a Kalama graduate that is gearing up for her fifth season of track and field at Arizona.

“She’s awesome and she was really helpful with telling me everything that she went through," Tack said. "She was really helpful just kind of helping me sort out stuff."

Initially, Tack said she dreamed of competing in basketball at the next level, but over the last few seasons — and a couple of injuries, including a torn ACL — she’s shifted her main focus to tossing the javelin.

“Ever since kindergarten I thought I would be doing basketball in college, but after the whole knee injury, doors were closed and then new doors opened, obviously,” she said. “So I’m grateful for that.”

Tack has trained with Gresham-based javelin coach Scott Halley, as well as Michelle Mury, Kelso’s javelin coach and volleyball coach, as she’s made her journey to the next level.

While Halley has played a big role in increasing her javelin ability, Mury has helped Tack through her knee injury recovery, as Mury has experience with recovering from an ACL injury.

“It’s been nice to have her there helping me through all of this and just navigating it,” Tack said.

Although Tack has already officially signed at the University of Arizona, she will be holding a ceremony in January to celebrate the signing. A date and time for the ceremony has yet to be determined.

