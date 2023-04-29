HILLSBORO, Ore. — Josie Settle broke the Kelso school record in the 100-meter hurdles with a PR time of 14.93 seconds to lead the Kelso girls to a win in the Elden Kellar Invite, Friday.

The Kelso boys and girls competed against seven other schools in the meet held at Hare Field in Hillsboro, Oregon.

“Our team did a great job of capitalizing on great weather and great competition to have a great meet,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said.

Settle broke the record of Dee Weedman of 15.1 seconds in the premier sprint event, set in 1985. It was the longest standing record in Kelso track and field entering Friday. Settle also won the 300-meter hurdles the long jump and triple jump. Settle posted a time of 45.43 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, a leap of 18 feet, 2 inches in the long jump and 36 feet, 5 inches in the triple jump.

Rielee Gourde took home first place finishes in the pole vault where she cleared 12 feet and in the javelin with a PR throw of 117 feet, five inches.

Also on the field side, Ruby Sereday won the shot put with a top throw of 35 feet, 1.5 inches for a PR and was second in the javelin with her mark of 106 feet, 3 inches. Macy Swanson finished second in the pole vault to Gourde with a clearance of 9 feet, 6 inches, and her teammate Avery Ness jumped 16 feet to place second in the long jump. Ness was also third in the triple jump with a PR jump of 32 feet, 8 inches for the Lassies.

The boys meanwhile, finished third in the event with 81 team points behind Glencoe and Columbia River. The Hilanders were led by the performances of distance runner Kamren Mattison and Koda Woodard in the field events.

Mattison won the 1500 meters in a time of 4 minutes, 12.24 seconds. His Hilanders’ teammate Jake Beck ran the 800 meters in a time of 2 minutes, 1.14 seconds to place third.

Woodard placed second in the shot put with a top throw of 47 feet, 3 inches. He also took third in the discus event with a top throw of 127 feet, 10 inches. Brady Phillips placed third in the shot put with a mark of 46 feet, 11.5 inches.

Silas Watkins was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a PR time of 17.35 seconds.

“We had two-thirds of our team have personal best marks and many of those athletes set multiple personal bests,” Krieder added. “It is nice to see our athletes’ daily efforts pay off with great performances on meet day.”

Kelso will host Mountain View on Tuesday.