Hilanders take two wins on track

KELSO — The Kelso track and field team preceded its first home meet since the passing of former coach Joe Stewart with a moment of silence, a few short speeches, and brief point to the sign bearing his name outside of its track.
Then, the Hilanders got to business and stayed undefeated with a pair of 3A Greater St. Helens League wins over Battle Ground — 101-42 for the boys and 90-55 for the girls.
“The real tribute came on the track and in the field in which the Hilanders had a great day highlighted by top places and personal best marks and two team wins,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said.
The Hilanders pulled away in both the boys’ and girls’ meets in the field yet again. Josie Settle pulled off another hat trick, winning the girls high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), the girls long jump (16 feet, 7.25 inches), and the girls triple jump (36 feet, 1.5 inches) and Rielee Gourde set a new PR in the girls pole vault to win at 9 feet, 6 inches.
For the boys, Colby Cooper and James Fenter tied for first in the high jump — as the only two competitors — at 5 feet even. Cooper won the long jump win a leap of 19 feet, 8.5 inches, with Fenter in second at 18 feet, 6.75 inches. Fender got an outright win of his own in the triple jump at 41 feet, 6.5 inches, and Jake Webb finished first in an all-Kelso field in the pole vault win a 10-foot, 6-inch effort.
Kelso’s boys swept the throwing events, with Koda Woodard winning the shot put (36 feet, 11 inches), Jaydon Eubanks winning the discus (94 feet, 5 inches), and Tim Calabrese winning the javelin (153 feet, 4 inches). For the girls, Bella Hadaller took first in the javelin at 109 feet, 6 inches, and Tenley Grant won the shot put with a 28-foot, 10-inch toss.
Settle also won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.27 to set a new PR, while Tommy Workman won the boys 300-meter hurdles in 49.51.
Kamren Mattison swept the two longest runs for Kelso, winning the boys 1,600 meters in 4:49.30 and taking first in the 3,200 in 10.47.90. On the girls’ side, Mina Rios Rios won the 1,600 meters in 6:11.90, beating out Megan Gott by five seconds, but Gott got her teammate back in the 3,200 edging her out by under two seconds with a winning time of 13:32.8.
Conner Noah earned Kelso’s only win the short distances, winning the boys 100-meter dash in 11.82. Ethan Green won the boys’ 800 meters in 2:11.30, while freshman Zoe Fortner took first in the girls’ 800 with a time of 2:58.20, a tenth of a second in front of Lily Evans.
The girls 4x200 relay team earned Kelso one last win, with Haley Little, Ashley Foust, Holly Dugan-Wicken, and Fortner winning in 2:03.09.
Kelso has one last regular season meet on its schedule, hosting Camas on May 25.