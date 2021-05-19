Hilanders take two wins on track

KELSO — The Kelso track and field team preceded its first home meet since the passing of former coach Joe Stewart with a moment of silence, a few short speeches, and brief point to the sign bearing his name outside of its track.

Then, the Hilanders got to business and stayed undefeated with a pair of 3A Greater St. Helens League wins over Battle Ground — 101-42 for the boys and 90-55 for the girls.

“The real tribute came on the track and in the field in which the Hilanders had a great day highlighted by top places and personal best marks and two team wins,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said.

The Hilanders pulled away in both the boys’ and girls’ meets in the field yet again. Josie Settle pulled off another hat trick, winning the girls high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), the girls long jump (16 feet, 7.25 inches), and the girls triple jump (36 feet, 1.5 inches) and Rielee Gourde set a new PR in the girls pole vault to win at 9 feet, 6 inches.