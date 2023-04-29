TOUTLE — Layni Brandhorst helped lead the Toutle Lake girls track team to a third-place finish at a Central 2B League meet with first and second place finishes in a pair of field events, Thursday.

Brandhorst placed first in the javelin with a throw of 104 feet to edge out the competition. The field was led by Mossyrock senior Caelyn Marshall who was second with a throw of 95 feet, 5.5 inches. Brandhorst also earned a second-place finish in the high jump where she cleared 4 feet, eight inches for a PR. She fell two inches shy of the mark set by Napavine junior Kiera O’Neill.

Brandhorst saw support from a host of her teammates. Those efforts were led by Kendal Dean, Lainey Dean and Payton Thayer. Kendal Dean showed well in a trio of events; the 200 meters, 400 meters and shot put. Dean placed third in the 200 meters with a time of 29.06 seconds, second in the 400 meters where she ran a PR of 1 minute, 5 seconds and wound up second in the shot put with a top throw of 27 feet, 7.5 inches. That throw fell just shy of the 28 feet, 8 inches posted by Napavine sophomore Jessie McCoy.

Freshman Lainey Dean earned second-place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump. Dean ran a time of 52.41 seconds which was less than a second off the winning mark of 52.01 of Pe Ell’s Charlie Carper. In the triple jump, Dean posted a top leap of 31 feet, 5 inches. It was again Napavine’s O’Neill with the first-place jump of 33 feet who stole the event.

Thayer, meanwhile, came third in the 3200 meters with a time of 15 minutes, 25.49 seconds. Mossyrock freshman Joan Wedam won with a time of 14 minutes, 17.79 seconds.

Another highlight for the Ducks on the girls side was the second-place finish of the 4x200 meter relay team which turned in a time of 1 minute, 59.14 seconds. The team consisted of Ella Bartel, the Dean sisters and Thayer. There was also a third-place finish by Anna Reinbold in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 4 inches.

The Toutle Lake girls finished with 65 points which was third behind the 100 of Napavine and 79 of Mossyrock. The Ducks weren’t as successful on the boys side, finishing last with 24 points.

For the boys, the event to watch was the 100-meter dash where junior Christian Sjothun ran a PR of 12.14 seconds to place second and his Ducks teammate finished just behind him in 12.15 seconds for third.

The boys 4x400 relay team consisting of Joseph Cedar, Sjothun, Younker and Blake Chrisler came third in the race with a time of 4 minutes, 4.45 seconds.

Toutle Lake will compete next week at North Beach in a 1B/2B/1A league meet at the Ed Garity Track on Thursday.