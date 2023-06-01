The Hub City All-Area track team was announced on Wednesday for teams in Lewis and South Thurston Counties with the District champion Toledo Riverhawks boys placing both Conner Olmstead and Treyton Marty on the team for the 400 meters and 3200 meters respectively. Olmstead also was honored for his high jump accomplishments.

Also on the boys track team for schools from 1B to 2A were: Max O’Neill, Napavine and Ashton Rodriguez, Rochester for 100 meters; O’Neill, Napavine for 200 meters; Matt Cooper, Mossyrock for 800 meters; Jordan Stout, Adna for 1600 meters; Carter Phelps, Pe Ell for 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles.

In the field the boys team included: Caleb Busse, W.F. West for discus; Lucas Hoff, W.F. West for javelin and pole vault; Tony Belgiorno, Morton-White Pass for long jump; Colin Shields, Napavine for shot put; Max Lowe, MWP for triple jump.

The girls track team included: Morgan Hamilton, Napavine for 100 meters, 400 meters and long jump; Victoria Sancho, Winlock for 200 meters; Melissa Reima, Onalaska for 800 meters; Wyatt Rogerson, W.F. West for 1600 meters; Mercedies Dupont, Rochester for 3200 meters; Charlie Carper, Pe Ell for 110 meter hurdles; Brooklyn Sandridge, Onalaska for 300 meter hurdles.

In the field the girls team included: Lillian Boyd, Adna for discus; Kiera O’Neill, Napavine for high jump and triple jump; Amanda Bennett, W.F. West for javelin; Kelsi Hass, Onalaska for pole vault; Trinity Tafoya, Tenino for shot put.