RIDGEFIELD — In a meet filled with close races and PR's across the board at the Spudder Classic, with one Lumberjack hurdler setting a new school record in the process.

R.A. Long junior Koynn Williamdyke won the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.19 seconds which not only established a new PR for Williamdyke, but also smashed a 25-year-old R.A. Long record previously held by Charlie Franklin with a time of 40.54 seconds set in 1998. Williamdyke’s record time was nearly a second better than the field where Washougal senior Tucker Kneipp was second with a PR of 41.06 seconds.

Williamdyke’s teammate Kayleigh Spaulding made it an R.A. Long sweep in the 300-meter hurdles by winning the girls race with a PR time of 48.85 seconds.

Meanwhile, Mark Morris senior Kobe Parlin finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.6 seconds. King’s Way Christian’s Aidan Sweeney won the event with a PR of 15.22 seconds. Parlin was also second in the high jump where he increased his PR by two inches, clearing 6 feet at the Spudder Classic. North Beach junior Tyrell Hovland won the event by clearing 6 feet, two inches, while Woodland’s Niel Valerio tied for third by clearing 5 feet, 10 inches.

In his final event of the meet, Parlin took home a third-place finish in the long jump with a top leap of 20 feet, 5.75 inches to increase his PR. Ridgefield’s Landon Kelsey set the top mark with a leap of 21 feet, 0.5 inches.

A pair of Woodland hurdlers duked it out in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles event. Sophomore Haley Strickland edged out Mariah Stover with a PR time of 16.82 seconds. Stover was second with a time of 16.88 seconds. Stover went on to win the long jump with a top leap of 15 feet, 11.75 inches.

In another one of the closer finishes, Castle Rock sophomore Casie Kleine finished .01 seconds behind Ridgefield freshman McKenna Calkins in the 200 meters with a PR time of 26.65 seconds. Kleine was also the runner-up in the 400 meters with a time of 58.92 second which trailed only La Center’s Shaela Bradley.

Castle Rock placed first in the girls 4x400 meter relay and second in the 4x200 meter relay. The team of Samantha Farland, Kleine, Myah Manzano and Gracie Sibbett ran first in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4 minutes, 17.91 seconds. The same group came second in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1 minute, 49.61 seconds.

Toledo’s Conner Olmstead raised the bar for himself in the 400 meter race where he topped Ridgefield’s Brandon Nguyen and his Riverhawk teammate Jordan Mckenzie with a PR of 51 seconds flat. Mckenzie placed third with a PR of 51.73.

Another Riverhawks runner, Treyton Marty, faced stiff competition in the 1600 and 3200 meters where he picked up fourth and third place finishes respectively. Marty set PRs in both events by posting times of 4 minutes, 41.35 seconds in the 1600 meters and 10 minutes, 0.68 seconds in the 3200 meters.

Toledo placed first in the boys 4x400 meter relay event. Its team of Trevin Gale, Mckenzie, John Rose and Olmstead on anchor turned in a time of 3 minutes, 29.95 seconds to edge second-place Ridgefield by half a second.

Mark Morris saw its top 800 meters runners on both the girls and boys side place sixth. Judah Ramos ran a PR of 2 minutes, 6.18 seconds in the boys race while Alexandria White ran a time of 2 minutes, 29.11 seconds.

Jaxon Cook gave the Jacks a second-place finish in the discus with a throw of 146 feet, 7 inches. South Bend’s Robby Stigall was first with a throw of 150 feet, 3 inches. Woodland’s Hayden Clark came second in the javelin with a throw of 160 feet, two inches. He fell short of Montesano’s Gabe Bodwell who reached a mark of 164 feet, 3 inches.

In the pole vault, Kalama junior Tony Peonio was able to clear 14 feet to top the field.

Castle Rock earned another medal when senior Paige Kessler tied for first by clearing 5 feet in the high jump. Woodland’s Addy Siemer also cleared the mark of feet in the high jump to tie with La Center’s Nora Hendrickx and Hoquiam’s Chloe Kennedy in addition to Kessler.

The Beavers also saw junior Collett MacDonald come second in the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 10 inches.

Toledo’s Lyndzie Filla was second in the javelin with a throw of 106 feet.

R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Woodland athletes will next compete in the 2A GSHL sub-district meet on Thursday at Beaver Stadium in Woodland, time TBA.

Castle Rock will compete in the 1A Trico League championships on Friday at Seton Catholic at 3:45 p.m., while Toledo, Kalama and Toutle Lake move on to the Central 2B League championships on Friday at Kalama at 5 p.m.

Kelso sending eight more athletes to Districts

One final chance to earn a District championships meet berth was available to track and field athletes on Friday at Joe Stewart Track in Kelso. When the final stopwatch was put away, eight more Kelso athletes had punched their tickets to the 3A District championships.

“We had a really nice outing with eight athletes extending their season in 14 events,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “This meet is a great way for our athletes to get a taste of the postseason while competing to get another personal best mark. I was really pleased with our efforts today which really showed up in the number of personal best marks we had.”

Laurence Bostic led the way for the Hilanders with a time of 12.12 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Josh Rolfe qualified for the discus event with a PR of 126 feet, 5 inches and Kyle McReary set a PR in the javelin to qualify for the event at Districts with a throw of 130 feet, 1 inch.

Spencer Wade ran a PR of 23.76 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles to move on to Districts and Owen Gallagher did likewise with a time of 4 minutes, 59.33 seconds in the 1600 meters, also setting a PR.

Among the Kelso girls, Savannah Griffin posted a time of 31.73 seconds in the 200 meters to move on to Districts. Madison Fowler ran a time of 3 minutes, 2.5 seconds in the 800 meters and Kyra Sanders qualified for the javelin with a throw of 84 feet, 9 inches.

Kelso will bring its squadron of athletes to the District meet on Wednesday and Thursday at McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver.