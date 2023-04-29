WASHOUGAL — A host of area schools sent their top performers to the Panther Invite at Fishbeck Stadium, Friday including Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Toledo, Castle Rock and Kalama.

Mark Morris senior Kobe Parlin earned another victory in the 110-meter hurdles where he turned in a time of 15.76 seconds. He was much the best in the race as second place was Jordan Warren from Union with a time of 16.45 seconds. Toledo’s Zack Smith came fourth with a time of 16.96 seconds.

Parlin also took home a first-place win in the long jump with a top leap of 20 feet, 0.5 inches.

Toledo’s Jordan Mckenzie placed third in the 400 meters with a time of 53.17 seconds. After falling to his teammate Conner Olmstead last week at the Kalama Twilight Invite, Mckenzie was far superior to Olmstead who finished in 13th with a time of 56.86. Parkrose senior Marte Hailey won with a time of 52.09 seconds.

Mark Morris sophomores Mathias White and Judah Ramos were second and third respectively in the boys 1600 meters, where they turned in times of 4 minutes, 52.43 seconds and 4 minutes, 55.23 seconds. Toledo sophomore Treyton Marty won the mile-long race in a time of 4 minutes, 42.98 seconds.

Marty went on to win the 3200 meters as well with a time of 10 minutes, 21.94 seconds.

White and Ramos were in contention in the boys 800 meters as well which was ultimately won by Hailey in 2 minutes, 2.49 seconds.

R.A. Long, meanwhile, saw Koynn Williamdyke win the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41 seconds flat which edged Washougal’s Tucker Kneipp who came second in a time of 41.23 seconds. Williamdyke’s time was about four-tenths of a second off his PR.

The boys 4x100 relay was won by Union in a time of 44.74 seconds. Woodland, Toledo and R.A. Long ran four, five and six in the race. Their times were 46.01, 46.16 and 46.21 respectively.

The Riverhawks would take home first place in the 4x400 meter relay race where their team of Jordan Mckenzie, Trevin Gale, John Rose and Conner Olmstead posted a top time of 3 minutes, 31.05 seconds.

The Jacks saw Jaxon Cook win the discus event with a top throw of 139 feet, 10 inches which bested the top throw of W.F. West junior Caleb Busse 134 feet, 4 inches. Woodland’s Hayden Clark was tops in the javelin where he produced a throw of 159 feet, 1 inch to beat out Washougal’s Jacob Zipperlen who set a PR with a top throw of 147 feet, 3 inches.

On the girls side, Castle Rock’s Casie Kleine stood out with her performances in the 200 and 400 meters. Klein won the girls 200 meters with a time of 27.06 seconds and took the 400 with a time of 59.79.

Mark Morris sprinter Alexandria White was third in the 400 meter race with a time of 1 minute, 3.91 seconds and Woodland’s Riley Stading placed fourth in 1 minute, 4.26 seconds.

Mark Morris junior Isabelle Allen came fourth in the 800 meters in a time of 2 minutes, 31.89 seconds. Washougal freshman Gracie Perry set a PR with a time of 2 minutes, 26.52 seconds to win the race.

Woodland saw Mariah Stover and Haley Strickland run 1-2 in the 100-meter hurdles. Stover won with a time of 17 seconds flat and Strickland was the runner-up in 17.49 seconds. R.A. Long sprinter Breyelle Box was third with a time of 17.72 seconds.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Kayleigh Spaulding looked strong with a time of 50.67 seconds to win the event.

R.A. Long and Castle Rock were third and fourth in the girls 4x100 meter relay. R.A. Long’s team of Karli Kersavage, Spaulding, Box and Kathryn Chapin ran a time of 52.75 seconds and the Rockets’ team of Samantha Farland, Kleine, Myah Manzano and Gracie Sibbett finished in 52.81 seconds.

The Rockets fared better in the 4x400 where their team of Farland, Kleine, Manzano and Sibbett finished first with a time of 4 minutes, 16.4 seconds. Woodland’s quartet of Stover, Addi Stading, Danika Fechtner and Riley Stading ran third with a time of 4 minutes, 20.56 seconds.

Castle Rock saw junior Kynsi Bayes take second in the shot put with a PR throw of 35 feet, 1.5 inch. The Jills Kathryn Chapin set a PR with her throw of 35 feet, 1 inch for third place. Her teammates in red and black, Kamia Tootoosis-Didier and Kendra Chapin, finished second and third in the discus event with throws of 108 feet, 5 inches and 104 feet, 11 inches, respectively.

Toledo’s Lyndzie Filla came second in the javelin with a PR of 108 feet, one inch while the Rockets’ Farland was third with a distance of 107 feet, 4 inches, also a PR.

Woodland’s Addy Siemer and Castle Rock’s Paige Kessler tied with Heritage junior Nico Field for first place in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet.

In the pole vault, Kalama’s Alena Ross bested R.A. Long’s Kersavage with a clearance of 8 feet, 6 inches. Kersavage cleared 8 feet for second place.

And it was Woodland’s Stover and Siemer who won the girls long jump and triple jump events respectively. Stover won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1.5 inches to beat out the Jills duo of Kathryn Chapin (15 feet, 8.5 inches) and Box (15 feet, 4.5 inches), while Siemer leaped 32 feet, 5 inches to win the triple jump.

Woodland will gets back at it on Monday in 2A GSHL meet at Hudson’s Bay.

Mark Morris will return to the track next at a 2A GSHL meet at Columbia River on Tuesday alongside R.A. Long.

Toledo will be at North Beach for a 1B/2B/1A league meet on Thursday.

Castle Rock, meanwhile, returns to the track in the Spudder Track and Field Classic on Friday.