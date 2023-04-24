PORTLAND — Whether you call them the Hilanders or the Lassies it was Kelso that came out on top of 15 teams at the Benson Tech Invitational track and field meet at Marshall Field, Saturday.

In the girls competitions Kelso scored 104.5 points, topping second place Jesuit (86) with Liberty placing third (55). The Kelso boys earned 100.5 points in order to stay ahead of the likes of Liberty (82.5) and Jefferson (73).

“We had a great meet,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “ It was nice to get some good weather for a meet and our kids capitalized on it with some great performances.”

The Lassies saw two athletes place first in their events with Ruby Sereday winning the shot put on a 37 foot toss, while Rielee Gourde took top honors in the pole vault with a mark of 11.5 feet.

Sereday also saw a silver finish in the javelin with a season best throw of 104 feet, 10 inches.

Avery Ness earned a runner up finish in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 3 inches, and Keatley Hammer set a personal best mark on her way to a second place finish in the pole vault with a mark of 9 feet, 3 inches.

Goude popped back up in the javelin to place third with a toss of 102 feet, 1 inch.

Meanwhile, Kelso’s Sophia Cheslock set a PR in the 3000 meter race with a time of 11:45.79 that was good for third place. Macy Swanson also put up a bronze mark for the Lassies with a PR of 4 feet, 8 inches in the high jump. Sadie Scheirscher earned Kelso third place points in the 1500 meter race with a season best time of 5:26.59.

Kelso’s 4x100 meter relay team also notched a third place finish when Halle Johnson, Skylar Ross, Karsyn Ross and Ness finished in 52.79 seconds.

“The majority of our athletes left the track or their field event with a season best or personal best mark so that’s a great day,” Krieder added. “When that occurs the team score takes care of itself. It was fun to watch our athletes compete and enjoy the success they work so hard to achieve.”

In the boys action Kamren Mattison was the only Hilander to earn first place points all by his lonesome when he set a PR in the 1500 meter race with a time of 4:13.58.

Kelso saw four second place finishes including personal best efforts out of Jake Beck and Bannick Allen. Beck was runner up in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:00.35, while Allen saw a silver finish in the pole vault with a mark of 11 feet, 3 inches. Allen also placed third in the javelin with a PR of 146 feet, 7 inches.

In the field Brady Phillips placed second in the shot put with a heave of 46 feet, while Jayden Eubanks was runner up in the discus with a toss of 133 feet, 3 inches. Koda Woodward finished right behind his teammates in each event, notching a distance of 128 feet, 4 inches with the discus and posting a mark of 45 feet, 10 inches in the shot put.

Kelso’s Alec Dieter earned a bronze note in the pole vault with a height of 10.5 feet, and Hunter Williams finished third in the triple jump for the Hilanders with a distance of 37 feet, 9 inches.

Silas Watkins also managed a top-three finish for Kelso when he completed the 300-meter hurdle race in 44.74 seconds.

Kelso will compete against Prairie on Tuesday at Prairie High School.