CANBY, Ore. — Kelso track and field teams traveled south to Canby High School where a trio of boys and girls each won multiple events, setting personal best marks in the process. Kelso beat Canby 90-55 in the boys meet and 93-48 in the girls meet, Friday.

On the boys side, Silas Watkins and Kamren Mattison stood out on the track, while Kai Chaney and Bannick Allen led the way in the field events.

Watkins won both the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles with times of 18.16 seconds and 44.66 seconds. Distance runner Mattison won both the 1500 and 3000 meter races. In the 1500 meters, Mattison won with a speedy time of 4 minutes, 18.1 seconds. Then, in the 3000 meters, Mattison turned around and turned in an outstanding personal best time of 9 minutes, 2.38 seconds.

Chaney won both the high jump and the long jump with leaps of 5-feet, 8-inches and 21-feet, 0.5-inches respectively in the two events. Allen was best in the pole vault and javelin events. In the vault, Allen reached a PR of 11-feet and in the javelin, he threw the javelin a distance of 141-feet, 5-inches.

Other notable finishes for the boys included Koda Woodard in the shot put with a PR of 48-feet, 2-inches. Jake Beck turned in a time of 2 minutes, 1.02 seconds in the 800 meters for a new PR.

Meanwhile, on the girls end, Sadie Schierscher led the way on the track while Avery Ness performed well in the field. Schierscher won both the 800 meters and the 3000 meter races. Her times included a PR in the 800 where she ran 2 minutes, 30.84 seconds. In the 3000, Schierscher ran a time of 12 minutes, 34.77 seconds.

Rielee Gourde was also a standout for the Kelso. Gourde reached new heights in the pole vault with a vault of 11-feet, 6-inches for a PR and followed it by throwing 113-feet, 11-inches in the javelin for a PR.

The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Karsyn Ross, Halle Johnson, Skylar Ross and Ness turned in a PR of 52.5 seconds in winning the relay.

Eleanor Treadway also finished with a time of 20.57 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles. Ruby Sereday posted a throw of 35-feet, 2-inches in the shot put

“We had a great meet today. Our athletes took advantage of some quality competition and some nice weather to showcase their hard work,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “We not only had some big marks tonight, but we had a lot of athletes who had personal best in multiple events. Hunter Williams, Anders Dahl, Josh Krall, Skylar Ross, Karsyn Ross and Rielee Gourde all had multiple personal bests.”

Kelso is scheduled to host Evergreen on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Parlin leads MM at Ingram Twilight

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris boys and girls track and field athletes competed in the John Ingram Twilight Track and Field meet hosted at Columbia River High School. The Mark Morris boys finished in eighth place with a score of 25.5 points and the girls came 11th with a score of 22 points in the 12-team meet.

Columbia River posted a meet-best score of 129 points on the boys side while Ridgefield was best on the girls side with 118 points, edging out Columbia River which was second with 108 points.

In the second meet of his senior season, Kobe Parlin placed third in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a PR of 15.83 seconds. Ridgefield senior Isaiah Cowley won with a time of 15.5 seconds. Travis Sherman came seventh with a time of 17.28 seconds in a new PR. Kristian Miller ran PRs of 12.31 seconds in the 100 meters and 49.58 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Sherman placed fifth in the high jump with a top leap of 5-feet, 10-inches for a new PR.

Alexandria White finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 1 minute, 3.31 seconds. Washougal’s Jamie Mass edged White out with a time of 1 minute, 1.34 seconds. Judah Ramos finished 10th in the boys 400 meters with a personal best of 56.18 seconds to lead the Monarchs. The boys 400 meters was won by Union’s Grayson Caldwell who turned in a time of 51.69 seconds.

Matthias White ran 10th in the 800 meters where he finished with a new PR time of 2 minutes, 9.28 seconds. He was beat out by Ridgefield’s Timothy Bradshaw who posted a time of 1 minute, 59.83 seconds. The Monarchs' Pace Berry finished with a PR of 2 minutes, 23.69 seconds. White, meanwhile, finished fourth in the 1600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 56.15 seconds. Columbia River junior Neftali Menendez won with a time of 4 minutes, 32.89 seconds.

Isabelle Allen finished eighth in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 31.13 seconds for a new PR. Washougal senior Sydnee Boothby won the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 20.76 seconds. Allen placed third in the javelin event with a throw of 91-feet, 10-inches. She was bested by Seton Catholic freshman Tiffany Sheldon with a throw of 107-feet, 2-inches.

Distance runner Kara Nixon turned in a time of 6 minutes, 8 seconds in the 1600 meters where she finished 14th to lead the Monarchs while fellow junior Scarlett Kelly set a new PR with a time of 6 minutes, 35.81 seconds. Boothby won the 1600 meters as well with a strong time of 5 minutes, 9.89 seconds.

Sydney Stacey ran a PR of 29.26 seconds in the 200 meters which was won by Skyview’s Dea Covarrubias with a time of 26.66.

Justus McCann set a new PR in the discus with a throw of 112-feet, 11-inches. McCann finished 12th behind Seton Catholic’s Ryan Stuck who launched a throw of 156-feet, 11-inches.

Finally, Monarchs’ sophomore Christian Sternagel set a new PR in the pole vault where he vaulted 10-feet, 6-inches. Washougal’s Tanner Hardley won the pole vault event with a top mark of 13-feet, 6-inches.

Mark Morris will return to the track on Thursday in a league meet hosted at Ridgefield.