KALAMA — The bar quite literally continues to be raised for Tony Peonio and somehow the Kalama junior pole vaulter soars over it.

Peonio set a new personal best of 14-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault at the Kalama Twilight Invite topping the 14-feet, 3-inch mark he cleared at his last meet to take first place in the event.

“It feels amazing,” Peonio said of hitting a new PR. “I have been putting in a ton of offseason work to get better and it’s starting to pay off.”

Peonio is currently the top vaulter in the state at the 2B level by a full two feet at the moment. His goal is to break the school record of 15-feet, 5.25-inches. If not this season, then next.

Kalama coach Andrew Perri continues to be amazed by Peonio’s progress.

“He is doing phenomenal,” said Perri. “The boy just keeps improving. He’s hungry and he’s starting to pay attention to the finer details to round out his complete game. He's starting to pay more attention to that stuff as well, cross-training, weight-lifting to really improve. He’s very serious and very focused. I would say that’s his greatest gift (is) what lies within his cranium.”

Peonio isn’t the lone Chinook to standout in the pole vault.

On the girls side, senior Alena Ross is the reigning State runner-up at the 2B level. She has reached a PR of 9-feet, 6-inches this year. At Friday’s meet, Ross won the pole vault event with a top vault of 9-feet, 3-inches to best the competition by three inches. R.A. Long junior Karli Kersavage finished second with a top vault of 9-feet.

Perri's Chinooks finished seventh with 52 points for the girls and boys were ninth with 41 points.

The Field

With 15 area schools competing, the Kalama Twilight Invite is one of the final meets for athletes to qualify for their respective district league championships set to begin in three weeks. There were several close races and even more personal records set Friday.

One of the best races of the day was the boys 800 meters where Montesano junior Jesse Anderson edged out La Center’s Carter Sherry with a time of 2 minutes, 2.76 seconds to Sherry’s time of 2 minutes, 4.97 seconds. Mark Morris sophomore Matthias White turned in a time of 2 minutes, 6.85 seconds for fifth place and set a new PR.

R.A. Long saw a number of its athletes continue to perform at a high level at Friday’s meet. Jaxon Cook, Kathryn Chapin, Kayliegh Spaulding, Breyelle Box and Koynn Williamdyke all won at least one event while the girls 4x100 meter relay came in first place and the boys 4x100 finished a close second to King’s Way Christian.

As a team, R.A. Long tied for fourth in the girls meet with 82 points and eighth in the boys meet with 50 points. Montesano won the girls' meet with 103 total points while Washougal took home the boys’ trophy with 108 points.

Jaxon Cook won the discus event with a top throw of 143-feet, 6-inches to best Mark Morris junior Vincent Flint, who set a PR of 127-feet, 6-inches.

Box finished first in the 100-meter hurdles where she posted a time of 18.04 seconds to edge out Montesano’s Sam Roundtree who was second with a time of 18.33 seconds and Kalama’s Marin Ripp who was third in 18.43 seconds.

Spaulding finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.39 seconds, more than 2.5 seconds better than Hannah Erwin of King’s Way Christian who finished second with a time of 52.95 seconds. Toledo’s Jasmine Kemmerer finished third with a PR time of 52.98.

Williamdyke made it an R.A. Long sweep by winning the boys’ 300-meter hurdles in a time of 41.59 seconds for a new PR. Williamdyke sat out the 100-meter dash due to a lingering injury.

First, though, Williamdyke was part of the Jacks' 4x100 meter relay team that finished second behind King’s Way Christian (44.93 seconds) with a time of 45.49 seconds. Diego Woodall, TraMayne Jenkins and Franklin Pihl also ran legs for the Jacks. Toledo’s team of freshman Trevin Gale, Bryson Trosper, Conner Olmstead and Jordan Mckenzie finished third with a time of 45.96 seconds.

Chapin, though, may have had the best overall meet of all the R.A. Long competitors. Chapin finished first in the girls long jump and second in the 100-meter dash. She also helped the Jills take first in the 4x100 meter relay for the second consecutive year by anchoring the final leg to finish in a time of 52.57 seconds.

Chapin was pleased with her overall performance at what she considers to be an important prep meet for districts.

“It’s people that we know competing right where we’re at,” said Chapin.

Due to Chapin’s aspirations on the soccer field, her time during the spring sports season is divided between high school track and her club soccer team. It has limited her practice time on the track where she knows there is still plenty of room for improvement, particularly in the long jump event.

Chapin detailed the specific technical elements of her jump in which she is efforting to improve upon.

“I’m progressing. My jumps are getting better. I’m going to have some huge jumps soon I think,” Chapin said. “I have been working on my speed and accelerating through the board. My coach said I got really high, so I’m improving (on that aspect). Today, I jumped too early so I need to work on hitting my mark more consistently.”

In one of the other races of the day, Toledo boys Conner Olmstead and Jordan Mckenzie ran 1-2 in the 400 meters with respective times of 51.40 and 52.47 seconds. The 51.4 seconds time was a new PR for Olmstead. The pair helped lead the Riverhawks to a second place finish behind Washougal with 76 points on the boys end of the meet.

The win was a pleasant surprise to the the Riverhawks since Olmstead was forced to miss the last four meets with a leg injury. He'd recently spent extended time watching from the bleachers as Mckenzie set PR after PR, besting Olmstead’s top mark time and again. Torturous though it was to watch his teammate best him, Olmstead admitted it fueled him to come back stronger.

“He’s been beating my PR and that was really frustrating,” Olmstead said. “So last night, I was watching YouTube videos at midnight on running the 400 and I picked up some strategy. It helped. I had a lot more kick at the end and that was good.”

Toledo track and field coach Don Schaplow was impressed by the race his two athletes put on.

“Those guys just push each other all the time. You love having two guys that push each other and work so hard,” Schaplow said. “I’ve been really proud of them the last two years. As a program, for us to have kids like them, when you have two guys running 50 (seconds) on your (4x400 relay team), you can do something special. I’m just really proud of them.”

Toledo also saw sophomore Treyton Marty finish first in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 12.8 seconds and third in the 1600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 41.20 seconds. Mckenzie would later take first in the 200 meters with a sparkling time of 23.60 seconds for a new PR. He edged Castle Rock freshman Thatcher Heller (24.21 seconds) and teammate Trevin Gale who ran a PR of 24.26.

Castle Rock also had a strong overall meet.

Senior Paige Kessler was once again best in the high jump where she topped out at 5-feet, still shy of her PR of 5-feet, 4-inches she set as a sophomore for the Rockets. Kessler was also second in the long jump with a top jump of 15-feet, 7.25-inches and third in the triple jump where she reached 31-feet, 6-inches.

Meanwhile, junior Kynsi Bayes won the shot put with a top throw of 34-feet, 6-inches and Sam Farland was second in the javelin with a throw of 107-feet, both girls setting new PRs with their respective marks.

Farland was also a part of the Rockets' 4x400 relay team which finished second behind Washougal with a time of 4 minutes, 25.67 seconds. Casie Kleine, Myah Manzano and Kaitlyn Meyers rounded out the Rockets’ team. Kleine finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 59.24 seconds just behind La Center’s Shaela Bradley who was first with a time of 58.9 seconds.

It was Bradley, too, who edged Chapin in the 100 meters with a time of 12.83 seconds.

“A lot of girls have stood out,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “It’s a very, very young team. To see the work they have put in paying off is unbelievable. And for such a young team to be so prepared, is awesome.”

Finally, Kobe Parlin was outstanding for Mark Morris which finished with 60.5 points for fifth in the boys' meet. The Monarchs finished with 10.5 points for 12th in the girls' meet.

Parlin opened his meet by qualifying for the long jump final, then he edged King’s Way Christian senior Aidan Sweeney in the 110-meter hurdles in what was closest race of the day, the two hurdlers finishing within one-hundredth of a second apart. Parlin turned in a PR time of 15.59 seconds to Sweeney’s 15.6 seconds.

Parlin then turned in a PR of 20-feet, 1.25-inches to finish second in the long jump behind Clatskanie’s Kolun Reed who leaped 21-feet, 1.5-inches for first place. In the high jump, Parlin tied Washougal’s Holden Bea and Naselle’s Derek Suomela for first with a top leap of 5-feet, 10-inches. Naselle also saw freshman Mylee Dunagan hit the podium with a second-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 32-feet, 5-inches.

Parlin was pleased with the win in the hurdles where he felt the gun went off before he was fully settled into his starting block.

“It felt really good to beat (Sweeney),” stated Parlin. “The gun went quick. I wasn’t really set in the block and wasn’t really ready. But it was a really good race.”

R.A. Long and the Monarchs will return to the track on Tuesday in a 2A league meet at Mark Morris. The hosts from Kalama will head to Naselle on Thursday.

Castle Rock heads to Stevenson for a 1A Trico League meet on Wednesday, when Toledo will be in Hoquiam for a 1B/2B/1A meet.