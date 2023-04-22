Related to this story

Boys 100 meters

King's Way Christian senior Jamison Duke wins the boys 100-meter dash heat at the Kalama Twilight Invite. R.A. Long sophomore TraMayne Jenkins…

Girls 100 meters

La Center junior Shaela Bradley wins the girls 100-meter dash by edging out R.A. Long junior Kathryn Chapin at the Kalama Twilight Invite.