Kathryn Chapin was again at her best on Wednesday as she placed first in all three of her events, including the 100 meter race, to lead R.A. Long in its meet against Toledo, Hockinson and Hudson’s Bay.

Chapin edged out a field of 20 runners with a time of 13 seconds flat in the 100-meter dash. A pair of Hockinson girls Zieynita Stidum and Anna Nadal finished second and third behind her with times of 13.18 and 13.58 seconds.

The conditions at the meet made for a good day to set personal best marks with the wind often at runners’ backs throughout the afternoon.

The junior Lumberjill then moved over to the shot put where her throw of 30-feet, 11.5-inches beat out Hudson’s Bay junior Tatyanna Harris whose best effort was 29-feet. Finally, Chapin concluded her meet with a first-place leap of 16-feet, 4-inches in the long jump event.

“Kathryn had another great performance with three individual first-place finishes,” R.A. Long coach Keli Hancock said. “One being her debut throwing shot put making her presence known that she not only can run, she is just a powerful athlete in every sense.”

Her sister, Kendra Chapin, edged out Jills teammate Erin White in the discus event. Kendra Chapin hurled the disc 104-feet 1-inch while White posted a throw of 94-feet for second place. White, though, would place first in the javelin with a throw of 92-feet 9-inches.

The Jills also got a strong meet from Kayleigh Spaulding on the track. Spaulding, a sophomore at R.A. Long, ran the 200 meters in 28.75 seconds for third place. Hockinson’s Stidum finished first in the 200 with a time of 27.71 seconds. Spaulding was best in the 300-meter hurdles where she turned in a time of 51.6 seconds.

On the boys side, Koynn Williamdyke made it a sweep for R.A. Long in the 100 meters by finishing first with a blazing time of 11.52 seconds for a new personal record. He just edged Hudson’s Bay’s freshman Malukai Hodges who was second in a time of 11.6 seconds. Jacks’ sophomore TraMayne Jenkins was third in the race with a time of 11.81, also a PR.

Williamdyke and Jenkins ran 1-2 in the 200 meters, finishing with times of 23.6 and 24.42 seconds respectively, new PRs for both Jacks.

“Williamdyke also had a standout day on the track winning his two individual events and two relays,” noted Hancock. “He is incredibly strong this season."

Pleas edged out teammate Jaxon Cook by three inches in the discus with a PR hurl of 138-feet, 3-inches. Cook was second with a throw of 138-feet. Pleas then finished second in the shot put with a throw of 41-feet, 8-inches for a new PR, just behind Hudson’s Bay junior Michael Brinson who won with a throw of 42-feet.

"Seniors Jaxon Pleas and Jaxon Cook are also making some rumblings in the discus," Hancock said. "They are going to be fun to watch the next few weeks of the season as they push each other.”

The Jacks’ 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams were the class of the meet. The 4x100 relay team of Diego Woodall, Shaun Jordan, Judah Higgins and Williamdyke on the anchor turned in a first-place time of 46.51. The 4x400 relay team of Jordan, Williamdyke, Skysun Holzer and Higgins finished first with a time of 3 minutes and 47 seconds.

R.A. Long is set to return to competition Saturday at the Willamette Falls Invitational.