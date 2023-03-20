RAINIER, Wash. — It was an impressive debut for the Rockets out and about on the track and field near Mount Tahoma, Saturday, as the Castle Rock girls team went on to win the Rainier Icebreaker.

“(Our) girls team had a great showing in our first meet of the year by winning the Rainier Icebreaker. It was great to see everyone’s hard work pay off,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “With a team as young as ours; (just) two seniors (Paige Kessler and Sam Farland), it was very impressive to see how hard they compete.”

Casie Kleine of Castle Rock won the 400 meter race with a personal best time of 59.97, more than a second faster than the runner up. Kendal Dean of Toutle Lake placed fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:05.32. Kleine also placed 6th place in the 100 meters with a personal best time of 13,.64. Jaylah Laurence of Cascade Christian placed won the event with a time of 13.39.

Kaitlyn Meyers of Castle Rock finished third the 800 meter race with a time of 2:44.26. Emily Harrington of Vashon Island won the event with a time of 2:34.26. Meyers also placed fourth in the 3200 meter race with a time of 13:43.05.

The Rockets won the 4x100 relay race by a hair with Samantha Farland, Gracie Sibbett, Myah Manzano and Kleine making the lap in 53.13 seconds. Clover Park finished in second with a time of 53.14.

In the 4x400 relay Castle Rock placed fourth when Manzano, Farland, Sibbettt and Jeaquel Cole turned in a time of 4:15.14.

Castle Rock’s Kynsi Bayes finished in third place in the shot put with a heave of 32-feet 5-inches. Trinity Tafoya of Tenino placed first with a toss of 36-feet 4-inches. Bayes also managed a seventh place finish with the discus when she notched a distance of 88-feet 8-inches.

Farland, who helped on both relay teams, placed second with the javelin on a toss of 104-feet 3-inches. Bayes finished in fourth with a toss that came up one inch short of 100 feet.

Paige Kessler tied for a first place finish in the high jump with a mark of five feet that equaled the best effort of Napavine’s Keira O’Neill.

In the 300 meter hurdles race Toutle Lake’s Lainey Dean placed second with a personal best time of 53.02. Trista Turgeon of White River won the event with a time of 52.45. Lainey Dean also finished 10th place in the long jump event with a distance of 14-feet one-inch, and finished in third place in the triple jump with a distance of 31-feet three-inches. Kloe Salazar of Clover Park won the triple jump with a distance of 32-feet five inches

The returns were more sparse for the locals in the boys competitions.

“On the boys side we have to be the youngest team in the state,” Johnson said. “We only have one senior, Eli Shulke, and the rest are freshmen. But for young they are, they love to compete and prove they belong.”

Castle Rock’s Thatcher Heller placed sixth in the 200 meter race with a time of 24.64, and notched an eighth place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.39. Noah Younker of Toutle Lake finished just behind Heller in 47.40.

Aaron Meade notched a 10th place finish for the Rockets in the 400 meters with a personal best time of 57.96.

Castle Rock placed fourth in the boys 4x400 relay when Cash Cuellar, Triston Olin, Jack Knudsen and Mead finished in 4:15.14. Coupeville set the pace with a time of 4:04.36.

Jake Squires of Toutle Lake finished in 11th place in the discus with a distance of 110-feet six-inches.