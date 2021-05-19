Clatskanie's Quevido wins 'culminating' discus title

HARRISBURG, Ore.— The track and field season ended in victorious fashion for Clatskanie's Josh Quevido, who came away with the 3A boys discus championship Tuesday.

Officially a "culmination event" — as the OSAA has foregone official state championships due to COVID — the meet at Legends Field, just north of Eugene welcomed athletes from 29 schools from across the state.

Quevido, a junior for the Tigers, won the discus by over six feet with a toss of 142 feet, 8 inches. His teammate, Cedrix Heath, placed fourth in the event at 128 feet, 8 inches. Quevido also came in fourth in the long jump at 19 feet, 10.5 inches.

Maya Helmen had the best finish for the Tigers on the girls side, coming in fifth in the discus at 100 feet, 5 inches. Natalie Katon finished in seventh in the girls shot put at 30 feet, 8.5 inches.

Sterling Bruce was Rainier's top finisher, coming in second in the boys shot put with a huck of 45 feet, 2 inches. Chloe Crawford placed eighth in the girls 3000-meter run for the Columbians, finishing in 12:22.66.

