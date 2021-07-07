A lap to remember: Late Kelso track legend Joe Stewart honored at Memorial

“It sounds kind of crazy, but the guy would sing in the middle of a 15-mile run,” Ames said. But he always wanted to get done, I guess that’s why he ran so hard.”

After a brief intermission where Jason Sims played a rendition of Amazing Grace on the bagpipes, Tim Wines and Joe Krieder also spoke in remembrance of their former coach. Wines and Krieder were both runners that Stewart coached and helped compete at the college level. Stewart left a significant impression on both of them, and now they carry the torch as Wines coaches the cross country team while Krieder oversees the track and field program.

Wines went all the way back to the beginning and told of Stewart pulling him out of a test in order to try and convince him to compete in cross country.

“I could tell the day he pulled me out of my class to talk to me about cross, that he was different than most coaches,” Wines said. “I could tell that he actually cared about me. I recognized right away that he was one of the most loyal people I would ever meet.”

Krieder said filling the shoes of Stewart with the track program was not only difficult, but impossible.

“Let’s be clear, I did not replace him,” Krieder said. “Nobody can replace Coach Stewart. I just started coaching there after him.”