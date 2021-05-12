3A Track & Field: Kelso takes two wins at Heritage, boys earn 3A GSHL crown

VANCOUVER — Taking the track for the first time since the passing of long time coach Joe Stewart, the Kelso track and field squads turned in yet another dual win, with the boys beating Heritage 101-48 to seal the title of undefeated 3A Greater St. Helens League Champions, and the girls riding out 101-46 winners as well.

“It was an outstanding all-around team performance today,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “I believe Coach Stewart would have been proud of these Hilanders.”

4A Union was also at the meet, though the Titans did not count toward the 3A results. As such, the Kelso boys won five events outright, while they had four more second-place finishes behind Titans that also counted as 3A wins.

James Fenter earned two of the victories, taking first long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 10 inches, and hopping, skipping, and jumping his way to a win in the triple jump at 43 feet even. Stanley Johnson needed every single meter to win the 1,600 in 5:09.50, edging out teammate Evan Williams-Thill by two-tenths of a second. Kamren Mattison added another distance win, taking the 3,200 meters in 10:49.89.

Tim Calabrese won the javelin easily at 165 feet, 8 inches, beating fellow Kelso senior Blake Fenter in second place by nearly 30 feet.