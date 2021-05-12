3A Track & Field: Kelso takes two wins at Heritage, boys earn 3A GSHL crown

VANCOUVER — Taking the track for the first time since the passing of long time coach Joe Stewart, the Kelso track and field squads turned in yet another dual win, with the boys beating Heritage 101-48 to seal the title of undefeated 3A Greater St. Helens League Champions, and the girls riding out 101-46 winners as well.
“It was an outstanding all-around team performance today,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “I believe Coach Stewart would have been proud of these Hilanders.”
4A Union was also at the meet, though the Titans did not count toward the 3A results. As such, the Kelso boys won five events outright, while they had four more second-place finishes behind Titans that also counted as 3A wins.
James Fenter earned two of the victories, taking first long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 10 inches, and hopping, skipping, and jumping his way to a win in the triple jump at 43 feet even. Stanley Johnson needed every single meter to win the 1,600 in 5:09.50, edging out teammate Evan Williams-Thill by two-tenths of a second. Kamren Mattison added another distance win, taking the 3,200 meters in 10:49.89.
Tim Calabrese won the javelin easily at 165 feet, 8 inches, beating fellow Kelso senior Blake Fenter in second place by nearly 30 feet.
Kelso also got 3A wins from Carver Doehne, who rushed in behind two Titans in the 110-meter hurdles in 21.12, and Tommy Workman, who took second to Union’s Cason Shephard in 48.11. Jacob Webb finished first among 3A competitors in the pole vault (11 feet) and the 4x100 meter relay team of Juday Calixte, James Fenter, Colby Cooper, and Conner Noah did the same in 46.16.
Josie Settle led the Kelso girls team, sweeping the jumps outright with first-place finishes in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), the triple jump (35 feet, 5 inches), and the long jump (16 feet, 9.5) inches. She also took first in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.57, and Rielee Gourde won the pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches.
Megan Gott won the 3,200-meter run in 13:51.8 in a field that only included Hilanders. She also placed ninth in the 800 meters in 2:51.14, but all eight of the finishers in front of her were Titans, giving her the 3A win.
Holly Dugan-Wicken took first among 3A competitors in the 200-meter dash at 29.24. Gourde finished second behind Union’s Arianna Suarez in the 300-meter hurdles, Kyra Sanders was third behind a pair of Union runners in the 400 meters, and Mina Rios Rios was fourth in the 1,600 meters, but only behind Titans.
Kelso sent out relay teams for the 4x200 and the 4x400 and earned 3A wins by default when Heritage didn’t enter a team to run. Ashley Anderson, Ashley Foust, Sanders, and Zoe Fortner finished second behind Union’s four in 2:13.74, and Sanders, Fortner, Rios Rios, and Baylie Collis ended up third to two Titan teams in the 4x400 relay in 5:09.23.
“We had a great meet,” Krieder said. “Our athletes did a great job of remaining focused throughout the week and accomplished what they set out to do.”