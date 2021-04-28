3A Track & Field: Hilanders set the pace against Mountain View

KELSO — The Kelso track and field team earned a pair of wins in its first home action of the year, beating Mountain View 83-61 in the boys meet and 90-51 in the girls.

“We had a quality meet today,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “The majority of our kids took advantage of a great week of quality work and a nice day which translated into a lot of personal-best performances. It was fun to see so many athletes improve from their first meet to their second meet.”

Josie Settle pulled off the three-peat in the girls jumps for the Hilanders, winning an unopposed high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches before stacking on wins in the triple jump (35 feet, 2 inches) and the long jump (16 feet, 6 inches). On the track, she also took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.82, ahead of Rielee Gourde, who won a solo race in the 100-meter hurdles with a PR of 19.26 and won the pole vault at eight feet even.

Three different Hilanders combined to give Kelso a sweep in the girls throws, with Megan Skeels winning the shot put at 28 feet, 6 inches, Hanna Kuhn taking the discus with a 92-foot, 6-inch throw, and Bella Hadaller taking first in the javelin with a huck of 103 feet, 2 inches.