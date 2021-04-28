 Skip to main content
3A Track & Field: Hilanders set the pace against Mountain View
3A/4A Track & Field

Kelso stands

Schroeder field, Joe Stewart track and Ed Laulainen stadium all sit empty and closed off in the spring of 2020. A new plan from the WIAA released Wednesday night opens the door for the possible return of traditional fall sports as soon as February.

 McKenna Morin

KELSO — The Kelso track and field team earned a pair of wins in its first home action of the year, beating Mountain View 83-61 in the boys meet and 90-51 in the girls.

“We had a quality meet today,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “The majority of our kids took advantage of a great week of quality work and a nice day which translated into a lot of personal-best performances. It was fun to see so many athletes improve from their first meet to their second meet.”

Josie Settle pulled off the three-peat in the girls jumps for the Hilanders, winning an unopposed high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches before stacking on wins in the triple jump (35 feet, 2 inches) and the long jump (16 feet, 6 inches). On the track, she also took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.82, ahead of Rielee Gourde, who won a solo race in the 100-meter hurdles with a PR of 19.26 and won the pole vault at eight feet even.

Three different Hilanders combined to give Kelso a sweep in the girls throws, with Megan Skeels winning the shot put at 28 feet, 6 inches, Hanna Kuhn taking the discus with a 92-foot, 6-inch throw, and Bella Hadaller taking first in the javelin with a huck of 103 feet, 2 inches.

Tim Calabrese won the boys javelin throw in dominant fashion, beating the second-place finisher from Mountain View by nearly 40 feet with a 153-foot toss. Koda Woodard’s competition in the shot put was closer, but the sophomore still won at 37 feet, 10 inches.

The Thunder stayed much more even in the running events but the Hilanders were able to rack up points in a smattering of events that Mountain View didn’t participate in.

Conner Noah won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.7 seconds, and Drew Norman took the 3,200 meters in 10:34.2. Kelso’s boys 4x400 relay team of Norman Hartman, Evan Williams-Thill, Ethan Green, and Dunthean Siek won in 4:02.00. Colby Cooper won the 110-meter hurdles in 19.37 and Tommy Workman took the 300-meter hurdles in 50.18 — both in races where their only competition was fellow Hilanders.

On the girls side, Megan Gott was the only Hilander to win a contested race, taking the 3,200 meters in 13:06.3.

Kelso is scheduled to be back on the track on May 4 at Prairie.

