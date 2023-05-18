KENT — Five Kelso athletes are headed to the 3A State Track and Field Championships after earning top seven finishes on Day 1 of the 3A Regional meet at Kent Meridian High School, Wednesday.

Leading the way is senior Josie Settle who qualified for the 100-meter hurdles after a first-place finish and the triple jump where she took third.

Settle ran a time of 15.31 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, considerably off her PR of 14.92 seconds. Settle turned in a jump of 36 feet, 8.25 inches in the triple jump.

Also headed to State among Kelso’s female athletes are Rielee Gourde and Ruby Sereday who finished second and fourth respectively in the javelin event. Gourde set a new personal best in the javelin with a throw of 123 feet, 9 inches while Sereday hit a mark of 115 feet, 4 inches.

Meanwhile, two Hilander boys are off to State after Wednesday’s events.

Koda Woodard placed second in the shot put event with a throw of 48 feet, 5 inches. Bannick Allen, meanwhile, came seventh in the pole vault by clearing a personal best height of 11 feet, 9 inches.

Near misses among the Kelso team included Kamren Mattison in the 1600 meters after he turned in a PR of 4 minutes and 27.76 seconds. Alex Dieter finished one spot out of the pole vault qualifiers with a clearance of 11 feet, 9 inches that earned him eighth. Silas Watkins was another who fell short despite running a PR time of 16.84 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. Woodard also just missed qualifying for the discus event where he came ninth with a top throw of 130 feet, 5 inches.

Kelso will return to French Field for Day 2 of the Regional meet on Friday.