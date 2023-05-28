Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TACOMA — Josie Settle and Ruby Sereday capped off Kelso’s outstanding track and field meet at the 3A State championships at Mount Tahoma High School by standing on the podium in first place for the 300-meter hurdles and the javelin events, respectively.

Their efforts, along with those of Rielee Gourde, helped the Kelso girls team win the 3A State championship with 53 points, edging out Bellevue which finished with 46 points.

“We had a great State meet,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “Our kids competed very well. Their senior experience really showed. Josie and Ruby stood on the podium as State champions, which is a special accomplishment."

Settle's victory in the 300-meter hurdles, with a new school-record time of 43.59 seconds, concluded a tremendous season in which the senior earned State championships in both hurdle events, a pair of third-place medals in the long jump and triple jump and set two school records which will likely stand for some time.

With her high school career now in the rearview mirror, Settle was able to give some thought to the mark she and her teammates have made on the Kelso track and field program.

“I’ve kinda started to think about (the legacy) a little bit,” added Settle. “It’s still kind of crazy that me, Ruby and Rielee took first at State. It’s pretty cool."

Settle took third in the triple jump final on the last day of the meet with a jump of 36 feet, 10.5 inches. She fell short of the mark set by Silas sophomore Addison Kelly who jumped 37 feet, 10.25 inches.

Settle left every ounce of her energy out on the track and after competing in four events, winning two, she was ready for some much-needed rest.

“Honestly, I feel exhausted, but I’m super excited that I did very well at the meet,” said Settle. “I think I did better than I thought I could, especially in those hurdle races. In the 300, I took off almost a full second from my old PR."

That sort of effort left Settle's head spinning on more than one occassion.

“When I finished the 300, I couldn’t even think straight," Settle noted. "I saw that I won and then I looked at my time and I was super excited, but at the same time I’m like, ‘I can’t breathe.’”

Settle’s time in the qualifying round of the 100-meter hurdles on Thursday lowered her previous school-record mark by 25 hundredths of a second and even shocked Settle, who had no idea she was about to run a 14.6 second race.

“I didn’t expect to run a 14.6 like maybe a 14.9 at best,” admitted Settle on Saturday. “I think because it was my only event of the day I saved all of my energy for that race and I kinda just flew.”

Saturday Sereday added to her fifth-place finish in the discus earlier in the week with a first-place throw of 130 feet, 4 inches in the javelin which was a new personal best for the senior.

Gourde, meanwhile, added a fifth-place finish in the javelin to go along with her sixth-place finish in the pole vault on Friday. Gourde posted a mark of 125 feet, 8 inches, also a personal best in the javelin event on Saturday.

"Ruby, Rielee, Josie and Koda (Woodward) all had personal best performances in their events," Krieder said.

On the boys side, senior Koda Woodard finished in sixth in the shot put final with a new personal best mark of 50 feet, 0.25 inches. Also on the boys’ side, Bannick Allen finished top 20 in both the javelin and the pole vault.

“I am proud of all of our athletes. We had an amazing weekend with their individual performances and brought home a team track and field championship,” added Krieder. “Their dedication and work ethic allowed them to earn a State title. This weekend the state of Washington got to see what great competitors and track athletes these kids are.”